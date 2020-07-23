FP Studio

Theater-like display

The device transforms your home into your own personal cinema theatre. It boasts of native HD screen resolution which brings in life-like images. The massive size means this projector is perfect for live events. The screen is absolutely perfect to watch HD quality streaming videos. It is at least three-times the size of your average LED TV. It also provides the option of directly playing movies and videos from the USB. So you don’t need to connect a desktop or laptop to this projector to watch what you want. Want to catch the latest cricket or football match? This is the right product for it.

Crystal-clear viewing

It is one of the finest home projectors available in the market. This new and upgraded product has better brightness and colour quality compared to most other projectors. The extra brightness ensures that your favourite films and TV shows are crystal clear on its 120 inch display. Apart from this, it has HDMI inputs for TV sticks, game consoles, PC, laptops, DVDs, etc. Watch your favourite TV channels on the big screen as large by directly connecting the projector with the setup box. There is no extra installation required. This should be the perfect projector if you want a device that has it all. This one is a one-stop solution.

Wifi-powered projector

Apart from HDMI, VGA and USB connectivity, this projector provides the option of connecting directly via Wi-Fi as well. The Wi-Fi connectivity gives you the option to stream your favourite YouTube videos directly onto the big screen via this projector. Its compact size makes it easy and convenient to carry around. The LED lamp has a life of 20,000 hours and gives output of up to 1500 lumens of brightness. The screening is of high-quality LED making this projector perfect for those well-spent family evenings. Opt for this one for the great picture quality.

The simplest of products

The basic projector supports display up to 640x480p. This is absolutely standard in this segment of projectors. It provides multimedia support that is expected in a device like this such as AV/VGA/HDMI/USB/SD/TV input. It has a multiple optical coating lens which provides higher brightness to the viewers. Also the bigger size of its lens provides better quality compared to similar sized lenses of other projectors. It also has an optical keystone correction. This helps in solving any distortion in the images and videos projected. If you are looking for an affordable product, this is a sensible choice.