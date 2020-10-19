FP Studio

USB support

This printer is not only compatible with your gadgets, but also comes with the facility of an USB port and two inch LCD display. It can print up to as many as 5,000 pages a month. This printer is also speedy as it prints as many as 14 pages per minute. This printer supports A4, A5, B5, C5, C6, DL, postcard page sizes—making hardcopy availability more accessible that too in a jiffy. Buy this printer for fast and good quality printing of pages.

Easy to set up

This printer is one of the most budget friendly one available in the market. It is compatible with the latest Windows software. This printer uses only black and white ink, making printing an efficient task. Small and compact in size, it is easy to accommodate in any place you would want. This printer has the capability of producing as many as thirty pages a minute. It is a single function monochrome printer. Setting it up is easy and you would be up and running within a span of minutes. Anyone looking for a pocket-friendly product should seriously consider this printer.

Maintains accuracy

This printer supports both colour and black and white printing. This printer is an inkjet type and makes printing an efficient task within the parameters of your household. The hybrid ink system helps combine dye ink for vivid colours and black pigment for sharp text. Printing photos is quite hassle-free with this printer because it comes with a special software, My Image Garden, to make printing photos easy. The colour support of the printer is such that, no matter how heavy your coloured prints may be, it ensures accuracy. Buy this printer and get true-to-life colours with every print.

Comes with four cartridges

This printer is manufactured by a brand that is known for its printers all across the globe. This printer supports colour as well as black and white printing. It is good enough for bulk printing at the same time it is efficient to use while printing something specific. Apart from just printing, this printer also has the facility to scan and copy. It has four cartridge slots compatible with black, cyan, magenta and yellow. The page yield is 4500 pages for black and white and 7500 pages for colour. This printer comes with the four original ink bottles inside the box. This is the best for buyers who need an all-rounder printer with multiple functions.