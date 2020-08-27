FP Studio

Lightweight stainless-steel headband

With these headphones, you will get easy access to voice assistants with a simple button press. It has an unrivalled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise. It is made with streamlined, lightweight stainless-steel headband and angled ear cups and this makes for a perfect fit so that you can enjoy your music for hours. This is a top notch brand known for its innovative sound. Go for this product if you are looking for a best in class headphones.

Pressure-relieving earpads

These headphones are highly effective as they block out daily noises including voice cacophony and the background sounds you might hear while walking through a city. They are super soft and they sport pressure-relieving ear pads which evenly distribute the weight and allow for a stable fit. Now, if you go out for long trips, these headphones are perfect for you, as they offer up to 30 hours of battery life. You need not charge them for much time either. Get five hours of play time after just 10 minutes of charge. If a headphone with a great battery life is your thing, look no further.

Curate your music experience

These headphones come with 40 mm speakers - the biggest in this category – and they are coupled with the soft and moldable foam ear cushions to provide comfortable wearing. These give you exceptional sound quality and a lot of comfort. The wireless headphones fit seamlessly on the ears. It has the latest technology from the brand which adjusts your music experience for your personal hearing profile. This is a product for those who want to invest in a headphone with the best fit.

Love what you hear

The new momentum wireless in these headphones promises to produce super sound. These headphones reproduce the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording. They separate each frequency, so you hear the bass, mid-range and treble together in perfect harmony. The soft ear-pads and headband which are made from genuine leather ensure exceptional wearing comfort. The device offers three modes of noise cancellation which are tailored to different environments. There is also a simple and intuitive 3-button interface with which you can switch between your music and making calls in an instant. The ideal choice for those who give preference to sound quality above anything else when buying a pair of headphones.