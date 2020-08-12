FP Studio

A super HD display screen

This portable DVD player comes with a new generation HD display screen and promises to give you a much better viewing experience. It also lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD movies, MP3 CD/CD Music, and JPEG photos on the go. There is also a stereo speaker which provides quality sound and allows you to listen to your favourite music with all the freedom. If you are looking for a DVD player with built-in stereo speakers, then this is the device for you.

For both outdoor and indoor use

This portable DVD player plays directly from the pen drive SD card in AVI format. A compact device, it lets users present hundreds of channels and can be connected to an external video, such as a camera or ordinary DVD. The best part about the portable DVD player is that it has 270 degree rotation and can be played outdoors. The device also supports gaming functions. Want to buy an easy to connect, multifunctional device? Look no further.

Unwind in style

The DVD player is extremely easy to use. All you need to do is to plug it in and play. You can play BluRay, DVDs and CDs on this one. It is ultra slim and is equipped with USB 2.0 high speed interface and hence, brings you faster data transfer speed and stable performance. For connectivity, the device has a HDMI, Ethernet, and a Vierra Link too. The Dolby digital and True HD will take care of most of the sound and visual needs. This one here is a product from a premium electronics brand and is loaded with quality. If having a gadget with all the top-notch facilities is your aim, this DVD player is perfect for you.

Eye for Excellence

This DVD player comes with a stylish design as well as advanced functions which gives you exceptional performance. It also has a full function remote and a component video output. There is a built in powerful amplifier and is also compatible with DIVX, DVD, VCD. It also has an automatic screen saver and progressive scan function and for these awesome features, it is a budget buy, making it a must have for you.