The phone for the ultra-clear image

Equipped with an AI Quad camera, this phone comes with an impressive 48 MP+ 8MP + 2MP+ 2MP rear camera setup. Now indulge in carefree sharp-edged selfies with the 16 MP front facing camera. At 6.3 inch length and 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution; the smartphone has a sleek FHD+ Display. You can work for long without a break as it has an excellent 4035 mAH lithium-ion battery and 64 GB internal memory which can be expanded to 256 GB.

Work non-stop and produce excellent photos with this model!

Get your wide angle shot with AI support

The 48 MP Quad camera has different lenses to suit your different needs. With its portrait mode, ultra wide lens, macro lens, AI support, beautify support and LED flash take the roads and make most of the surroundings. Get your portrait photography going as the 13 MP front camera also comes with an AI portrait mode. With a whopping 128 GB internal memory expandable up to 512 GB, the 4000mAH lithium-polymer battery provides a talk-time of 32 hours and a standby period of 540 hours.

If durability and performance is what you are looking for, the destination is here!

Resolution reigns supreme in this phone camera

The massive 64 MP f1.8 primary camera is backed up by three multipurpose HD lenses. Now, capture the variety shot like never before. The rear camera setup includes an 8 MP f2.2 camera for ultra-wide shots, a 5 MP f2.4 camera for the macro shots and a fourth 5 MP camera for the high depth portrait photography. The front facing camera is 32 MP.

You will be left with no excuse for poor clicks with this phone.

If you want variety, this is the one

The 16 MP front camera comes with varied modes including 4K video capture at 30/60 FPS, ultrashot, portrait, nightscape, panorama, HDR, pro mode, AI scene detection, RAW image. What’s more? Well, the rear camera is made up of a 48 MP f1.6 main camera, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera with f2.2 lens and a 117 degree field of view, and lastly a new 12 MP f2.2 telephoto camera. Yes, that is quite a camera set up. At 6.55 inch length, the smartphone has a fluid AMOLED display.

The dual lens setup which comes with the tri-cam assortment is a deal worth diving in for right now!