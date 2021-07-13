Tuesday, July 13, 2021Back to
Top monitors to give you the gaming edge


Jul 13, 2021

Quality with eye safety
Packed with impressive technology, this 27-inch monitor features a clear IPS2 display, dual stereo speakers, 2 HDMI slots, and a display port. Boasting AMD FreeSync technology and a 144Hz refresh rate so you'll get low latency and minimum lag. In addition, you won't have to stress about eye strain even during extended gaming sessions as it comes with a blue light filter and incorporates Flicker-less technology. What's more, you can choose from various preset viewing modes to get the color profile that suits you best.
Best suited for fast action games, you can't go wrong buying this gaming monitor.

For easy connectivity and viewing
This sleek monitor comes with a SuperClear display that delivers stunning and clear images. The ultra-slim display comes with optimized viewing profiles so you can enjoy rich visuals in FHD 1080p resolution. Thanks to the VGA, display and HDMI ports, you'll find you can connect all kinds of computer devices to it effortlessly. The screen also features a viewing angle of 178-degrees, so you won't miss out on any of the action no matter where your monitor is placed. As a bonus, the package includes all cables, which makes setting up your rig a breeze.
For a capable monitor that's easy to set up and use, choose this one.

Sleek design with great performance
Designed to give you a completely immersive gaming experience, this large monitor comes with an impressive 2K resolution. With a slim profile and a modern design, it adds a touch of sophistication to any room. With virtually no border on three sides, you'll find this monitor makes an ideal addition to a near-seamless multi-monitor setup. However, where it really shines is its speed. It comes with a 1ms response time and rapid 144 Hz refresh rate that can keep up with the best graphics cards without screen tearing or lagging.
If you're looking for a fantastic monitor to bring your games to life, your search ends here.

Best curved gaming display
Equipped with a curved display that gives you a realistic gaming experience, this monitor packs a punch while keeping you completely immersed in the game. Thanks to the 144Hz, FHD screen, you'll always have stunning visuals and smooth transitions. It comes with a height-adjustable stand and also includes a VESA mount, so you have the option to attach it to a wall and reduce clutter on your workspace. For effortless connections, it includes DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB connectors. For a high-resolution display at a low price point, we find this monitor has excellent value.
For a pocket-friendly monitor that delivers impressive results, pick this one.

