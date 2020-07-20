FP Studio

Loaded with feature

This monitor comes with an extremely comfortable view and this prevents reflections to provide greater eye comfort. It is also extremely safe for the environment as the K2 series monitors feature mercury-free white LED backlighting. It produces crystal-clear images with saturated colour and fine details allowing one enjoy High-Definition entertainment in the comfort of your home. If you want stunning flicker-less display, get this monitor as you will enjoy tasks and entertainment thanks to a full HD display.

Made for all your needs

This monitor is designed to offer simplicity with absolute precision. The 21.5-inch frameless monitor has ultra slim bezels with hidden cable management. It also comes with the perfect combination of LED with IPS panel and a technology that shows the correct colour and image reproduction from any angle so that viewing becomes that much easier for you from all corners of the room. The top feature of this monitor is the brightness intelligence technology that delivers exquisite visuals in any ambient lighting environment. This one is perfect if you are looking for an affordable monitor with the essential features.

Designed to perfection

This is a monitor which allows you to view all your work and entertainment on an amazing 21.5 inches screen with high definition display. It provides comfortable visuals from various angles while the easy access buttons provide simple functionality. The monitor has a LCD display with LED backlights. It can be termed as a real value for the money you spend on it. Has a removable pedestal which allows you to set it up at any place. The ideal device if you are looking for a top-grade product that offers a complete package.

Your personal assistant

This is a 22-inch flat bezel less monitor. The full HD IPS panel is brilliantly suited to super fluid entertainment experience. The AMD Radeon Freesync keeps your monitor and graphics card refresh rate in sync and this leads to reduced image tear as well as stutter. Perfect for a gamer, the advanced eye comfort technology protects the eyes during extended computing. The Game Mode optimally adjusts black gamma levels, contrast, sharpness, and colour for any game genre, making it the device for you.