As one of the lightest external drives on the market, at just 130g, it is a perfect companion for digital nomads, frequent travellers, business jet-setters and anyone on the go. Offering high-speed data transfer using USB 3.0 connectivity, you can now get maximum performance and stability when transferring your files, photos, and videos to and from your WD Elements portable drive. With the 1TB storage, you won’t have to worry about deleting files off your laptop to free up space. Although they are formatted for plug and play with windows devices, these drives can also be easily formatted to work with Macs as well.

It looks slim but does the job perfectly!

When you want an excellent external hard drive with style, look no further than the Seagate 1TB backup plus slim portable external hard drive. As a brand, Seagate has a legacy that is unquestionable. Fully compatible with a wide variety of operating systems, this high-speed, sleek disk is equipped with USB 3.0 ports and can be used with Windows and Mac devices straight out of the box. Also, this product includes Seagate’s Toolkit for automatic backups. Set it up to back up during your non-peak hours and you’ll be grateful for a hard drive that really has your back. The 2019 edition with its textured silver metal finish is beautifully designed while the added bonus of 2-month free access to Adobe CC photography plan can make this any creative professionals dream come true. Go for Seagate blindfolded and you won't regret it!

A legacy brand that doesn’t disappoint

Transcend is as iconic a brand as they come, when you are talking about hard drives. And if you are looking for a rugged, speedy reliable backup device, the Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet ticks all the right boxes. Protection from one-meter drops, built to withstand US military-grade drop-shock tests, this drive is built to last. The drive works on USB 3.1 (1st gen) tech and can give you peak data transfer speeds of 5Gbps. We found that the dedicated backup button makes backing up your data even easier with just a simple press of a button. The included Transcend Elite software is uncomplicated and keeps your files protected, organised and up to date. This grey external drive is good for protecting your data and looks stylish too. It has something for your every need, which makes this a great deal!

Super speed transfers for you

Fast, small enough for you to carry anywhere and capable of high-speed data transfer, this external disk even has a built-in surge protector to keep your data intact in case of a spike in electricity. Useful when travelling to various places where you’re unsure of the current and voltage reliability. Forward thinking and very handy, Lenovo has also included a Thinkpad-level driver that gives your data extra protection from electric surges up to 8KV. Particularly useful in places where there is dry weather, its anti-static design keeps you safe from getting zapped by static electricity build up. But perhaps the best reason to love it is the fact that it transfers data 10 times faster over USB 3.0 and doesn’t need an external power source to do its job.