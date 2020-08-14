FP Studio

Plug and play

Featuring a premium microphone head, this device collects each word and delivers outstanding clarity of sound. It features a built-in pop filter cutting out any unnecessary hiss. The metal handheld material protects the mic from accidents. It is perfect for professional shows, stage performances, business meetings, family events or outdoor performances, among others. Another highlight is a 19.68 inch audio cable that gives you ease of movement. If terrific sound quality and versatility is what you need, this here is an excellent choice.

Perfect for face-to-face interviews

Whether you’re podcasting, making YouTube videos, live streaming, or recording your next hit, easily do it all with this one. One can sound like a pro with this Ultra HD, multimode USB microphone. Simply plug it into your device and you’re ready to go. The mic captures and blends together sound equally on all sides, making it perfect for face-to-face interviews and duets. An integrated stand with built-in cable management makes it easy to position it on your desktop. A self-adjusting shock mount reduces surface contact noise. Buy this all-rounder to meet all your sound requirements.

Easy to carry

Sing, play music or make yourself heard, this multipurpose portable karaoke condenser microphone does it with aplomb. Carry it along for picnics and have a great time with your friends and family. You can also use it in classrooms as a teaching device, making sure you are heard by one and all. A metal shell protective casing helps deliver a wonderful listening experience. It comes with Bluetooth wireless design for easy connectivity. Another standout feature is its portability and negligible weight. Looking for something durable with a minimum weight? This is the one for you.

For the basic functions

A basic economy microphone for karaoke sessions and intimate family events, the device offers crisp and clear sound for those great evenings. The long cord with standard socket allows you to move around without much trouble. It checks all the right boxes. Available at an attractive price point, this is just the mic you need. So get started, get it home and roll out your rock ‘n’ roll style.