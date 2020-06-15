FP Studio

Bring the theatre to your home

Get to experience everything closer and larger than before with the curved screen. The deeper screen curve is sure to give you a higher visual comfort while enhancing depth perception and minimising peripheral distractions. Enjoy the feel of your local theatre at your home with the 1,800 R screen and its 1,800 mm radius of arc. With the best in the market contrast ratio of 3000:1, now see deeper blacks and clearer whites like never before.

As Samsung is a world famous brand, you can look ahead for a long partnership.

An experience of true to life colours

This monitor will show you a new world of reality by means of vibrant and realistic colours using immersive graphics. This monitor also has flicker less technology to take care of your eyes and keeps them strain free. The full high definition resolution of this 21.5 inch monitor will enhance your visual experience with super rapid response time of just 5 MS. Visualize improved crisp and contrasting images with 16.7 million colours. The monitor is a VESA wall mount ready to make things even better for you. If fast response time attracts you, get this monitor as it will help you deal with those blurred images efficiently.

View the world in a new light

This monitor comes with high tech In Plane Switching (IPS) technology for the ease in viewing vibrant and bright colours on the screen. The 24-inch monitor from one of the most respected brands associated with computers has an excellent resolution for crystal clear visual ride. It has three connectivity ports – HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort— for multi-faceted usage. See pictures in great detail and experience ultra-smooth transitions with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. This product should be your choice if you are looking for a monitor with excellent picture quality.

Enjoy ultra-wide view like never before

This futuristic, stylish ultra-wide monitor has a full high definition IPS display. Experience superior cinematic quality with this monitor’s great colour depth and high refresh rate. The screen split divides the display for multitasking by resizing the windows. As it is a product from a well-known brand, you can trust the device to provide you the best of experiences. It is flicker safe to be benign on your eyes and for more comfort it also has a reading mode. In case you want a monitor that is soothing to the eyes, stop right here.