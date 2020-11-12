FP Studio

Immersive experience with punchy bass

Along with the 4K screen that lets you watch movies in crystal clear quality, the advanced technology used in the processor makes sure that you experience smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving sequences. Powered by Bass Reflex speakers and S-Force front surround, you can have an impressive cinema experience right from the comfort of your living room. This TV comes preloaded with plenty of popular apps to keep you entertained, and with the dedicated buttons, you can directly browse Youtube and Netflix content from this smart TV.

If you're looking for a premium LED TV with impressive sound, then this one's a sure winner.

Designed for easy viewing

Operating on Android OS, this 55-inch TV offers you a wholesome entertainment experience. We were very impressed by the high-quality 4K display that delivers bright and brilliant colours and the clear 20 W Dolby DTS HD, speakers. With 3 HDMI and 2USB ports, you can easily attach your DVD player, set-top box and even gaming units to this TV. With a massive content catalogue that gives you instant access to over 700,000 hours of entertainment, you'll never run out of things to watch. Choose this product if you're looking for an Android TV that delivers excellent quality at an affordable cost.

Functional, smart connectivity

This product's slim bezel with sleek metallic design helps it lend a classy look to your room and helps create a better viewing experience. Apple fans will love the Airplay support that allows you to seamlessly connect your Apple devices to play videos, music, photos and more content directly to your TV. This TV comes with Bluetooth support that gives you the freedom to personalise your sound by connecting to an external soundbar or a Bluetooth headset. As this fantastic display provides 100% colour accuracy, even from a 60-degree angle, no matter where you sit, you can enjoy clear pictures with realistic colours. Buy this product for the ideal balance of stylish looks and functionality.

Dependable quality with flawless details

Constructed from high quality, sturdy plastic and based on Saphi operating software, this TV comes with several impressive features. With four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV, you won't be disappointed by this product's 4K panel that allows for a superior contrast ratio, improved sharpness, and stunning visuals. The Pixel Ultra HD engine allows you to experience deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colours and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source. The clear icon-based menu is well designed and can be operated by all ages easily.

From one of the world's most reliable electronics brands, you can't go wrong buying this product.