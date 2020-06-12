FP Studio

Apple products are truly revolutionary like its founder. ‘Feature-rich’ is an understatement. The lightweight and sleek Macbook Pro will be your true companion to work. The touch screen is like a snow skating rink – smooth and responsive as ever. UI and navigation are the best in the market. You can connect to the internet seamlessly with hotspot or wifi and check emails in a jiffy. The 13-inch screen is ideal at work – whether browsing or seeing reports. At home, it is just the right size to browse photos or watch a show! Whatever you do, it is smooth, fast, and raring to go!

Super fast processing speed for all the games!

This laptop is very true to its name – legion means ‘vast number’! It is designed on a legion of amazing components making it a superlative gaming laptop. It has a full 15.6 HD anti-glare screen for those long hours of gaming! A fan of strategy and war games? The 4GB NVIDIA graphic card supported by the 8GB RAM ensures games are rendered superbly on the machine. Overall, it is a macho machine from Lenovo for great gaming. Slightly on the expensive side but with the latest i5 processor, this one is definitely worth the price! Good work, Lenovo!

Get that anti-glare screen going!

This tough laptop is an amazing piece of computer hardware from Asus. Full HD backlit and anti-glare screen is available in two sizes and is available through multiple combo offer as well. With 1 TB memory and the Radeon Graphics Card (4GB) installed, all the heavy games are yours to play! It does not lag or hang, and the system stays cool! The AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM make coding tasks along with other day-to-day tasks easy and delightful. Well designed! Must buy for all hardcore gamers and heavy coders!

Great touchscreen for smoother functioning!

Looking for an all-rounder touchscreen portable laptop? This lightweight beauty from HP is the way to go! It works smoothly for all your office work involving reading and editing documents, presentations, browsing, emails and also doesn’t shy away from an occasional movie. What stands out is the folding ability of the laptop for the touchscreen that can easily transform into a 14inch tablet for showing presentations and reports at your workplace. It has a tablet pen to jot down notes and create drawings and printers that are bound to improve your efficiency. It is lightweight to carry around anywhere and has enough juice to last a day. Definitely worth a buy!