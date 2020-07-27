FP Studio

Simple to set up

This home theatre offers ace sound quality and is extremely easy to set up. One can use HDMI or auxiliary cable to connect it with their television set. The device supports both USB and Bluetooth for your convenience. The rear speakers and an external subwoofer work with a soundbar to ensure that the sound quality is nothing less than the best. It has to be the ability to control the sound as per the mood. There are various modes that one can change by pressing a button on the remote. This is the one of the top electronic brands in the world and any product from its stable is expected to be top-notch.

Responsive and quick controls

This home theatre offers all USB, AUX, memory card and bluetooth connectivity features. It comes with a woofer, and as many as four speakers. In terms of design, the equipment is not bulky at all and has a good colour scheme. The controls are readily responsive and do not show any lag. This is perhaps one of the cheapest home theatres out there with all features. Looking for a budget home-theatre with all features? Go no further.

Lots of style

This stylish device has a front firing woofer for an impactful bass. One of the many interesting features include the blue LED power indicator. The device can be entirely operated through the remote. The glossy finish makes it look extremely elegant. The black and blue colour combination makes this one eye-catching. The device also supports FM radio connection allowing you to tune in to all your favourite on-air programmes. If you are looking for a home theatre that allows for a fully immersive experience, this one's for you.

A compact size

This compact home theatre is a blessing for music lovers. If you are a sucker for nothing less than best quality sound then this is clearly your best bid. The control buttons on the device too are quite nicely designed giving it a stunning look. The main reason for buying this will clearly be the rich bass quality that it offers. Bass usually heightens the rhythmic foundation of the song allowing one to completely groove to the tunes of the composition. If what you seek is a compact home theatre with rich bass for the best in music experience, then this one's for you.