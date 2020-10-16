FP Studio

Clear voice capture

This is a gaming headset with a foldable microphone. Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, Switch, smartphones, laptops and PC. It gives premium audio experience for both game and chat audio.

It has a stereo headset with omnidirectional microphone for clear voice capture. The over-the-ear design delivers a comfortable fit for long gaming sessions. The headphones also provide a full range of audio spectrum for deep bass, all the way to crystal-clear high frequencies. It also has an audio mic splitter extension. This is the ideal microphone if you need it for gaming purposes.

With LEDs

These headphones are embedded with light emitting diodes (LEDs) on their top and side-by-side which gives them an exuberant look. For these LEDs there is a USB connection.

You just have to plug-in into the USB port and enjoy a wonderful gaming experience with LED lights. One can freely change a size or adjust the size of the headphones as they are very nimble. They come with a special rotary volume controller button with which you could easily control the volume of the headphones. If you need noise cancellation headphones with a mic, look no further. .

Good bass

These are primary headsets which are perfect for playing games, listening to music, etc. It has a single 3.5mm jack for sound and mic. Soft cushion head-pad and ear-pad, as well as adjustable length hinges guarantee hours of gaming comfort. It delivers clear sound and deep bass for real gaming with little smart in-line remote control for sound and mic. It has a flexible microphone for exact positioning. All of these features in the microphone come for a very reasonable price as well making it a good budget buy.

Rocking stereo quality

This headset is built to bring out the music lover in you. Its sound amplifies each musical note and vocals for an amazing experience. The extremely comfortable over-ear headphones are engineered for rocking stereo quality sound that you just can’t get enough of. With pitch perfect sound, the headphones come with exceptional comfort that can only come with easy navigation.

It means picking up calls and changing tracks is simple with a single push button feature. Designed for high performance with soft comfortable ear cushions, revolutionize the way you listen to the sound. This is the ideal feature-packed headphone for all music, entertainment and gaming lovers.