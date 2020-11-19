FP Studio

For professional-looking video and audio

Thanks to a capable CMOS image sensor, this webcam gives you fantastic picture quality at a speed of 30fps. With a four-layer anti-glare lens, you’ll always have crystal clear images and video. The privacy cover is a valuable security feature that prevents hackers from spying on you. Easy to use, all you have to do is close the cover when the camera is not in use. When it comes to the audio quality, this webcam’s two stereo microphones and audio processing chip capture clear and noiseless audio.

With brilliant audio and video capabilities, you won’t have to second-guess yourself when buying this webcam.

Easy to use full HD webcam

Supporting plug and play, this webcam is incredibly easy to set up and doesn’t require any additional software. Along with a brilliant 1080p resolution, you can capture more thanks to this webcam’s impressive 90-degree wide-angle lens. You won’t have to stress about dark video as with powerful technology this webcam gives you the best image quality even in low light conditions. Additionally, connecting via a USB 2.0 interface, you can comfortably use this webcam with older computers and laptops as well.

When it comes to a no-fuss webcam that offers excellent resolution, this one has our vote.

Best for video conferencing

From a brand that’s known for its reliable computer peripherals, you can buy this HD webcam with confidence. Ideal for office video calls or online schooling, this webcam features HD video recording in 720p resolution. Thanks to the 3MP sensor, you can also click vibrant, still images. This webcam comes with an adjustable clip that lets you secure it to the top of any monitor or laptop screen effortlessly. With excellent compatibility across platforms including Skype, Facetime and Zoom, you’ll always have crisp video and audio when chatting with friends and family online.

For a reliable webcam that offers solid performance, pick this one.

Ideal for live streaming

Thanks to its superior compatibility, you can comfortably use this incredible webcam with a range of operating systems and streaming apps. Featuring low light correction, this webcam automatically adjusts settings to minimise the effects of harsh lights and shadows. A feature we love is that you can mount this webcam on a tripod using the camera mount screw on the flexible, rotatable clip. While the inbuilt noise-cancelling microphones do a great job of cutting out background noises, the camera itself lets you record true to life colours in 720p resolution.

Whether you’re looking for a webcam for live streaming games or Youtube videos, this one won't let you down.