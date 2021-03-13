FP Studio

Get better viewing and sound with full HD clarity

You’ll enjoy more natural and pure sound with this television as its clear phase technology provides precise yet balanced highs and lows. You can navigate in any regional language of your choice by just merely selecting your prescribed language. You also get access to YouTube ultra-fast video clips instantly within just a click. Its X-Reality PRO picture processing shows the pictures with Full HD clarity, making it a relaxed experience easily. If you want to experience refined image quality with clear audio, this is the television you must buy.

Enjoy the ultimate movie marathon

This television comes with the feature of voice search through google assistant. Now you need not waste time scrolling and searching for your favorite content. Simply pick up the TV remote and speak into it to access anything you want to watch in the blink of an eye. It gets better - the micro dimming technology results in premium quality pictures that you can share with friends and family. If you want to experience a fantastic television viewing session with great contrast even in the dark, this could be the perfect purchase.

Watch unlimited content with your loved ones

The high dynamic range (HDR) technology makes this television stand out from the rest as it provides outstanding color contrast. You can enjoy varieties of HDR formats, making the picture look crystal clear, appealing and restoring its brightness. Its unique technology brightens and sharpens up the images with a noise reduction process. Spend quality time with your family while watching unlimited content without any lag. Order this television if you want to experience exceptionally high-quality HD pictures with crystal clear audio.

Save your time using inbuilt Alexa

You get an Ultra-Bright Screen with an A+ Grade LED panel, wide viewing angle and in-built Alexa in this excellent television. But that’s not all. You also get a wide-angle to view images of any size and pixel properly. Dolby Audio provides premium sound quality to help you hear the nuance in diction and enjoy everything from regional films to Bollywood hits without a hitch. The display mirroring feature allows you to mirror any photo, video or game from your mobile phone onto the TV screen. Grab this television if you want to get something unique that satisfies all your entertainment requirements.