Friday, May 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Top HD ready televisions to level up your viewing game.


FP StudioMay 22, 2020 13:49:20 IST

Comes with a super sturdy LED screen

This LG TV has a WebOS, built-in WiFi, and allows you to surf the web, listen to music and watch TV simultaneously. The sturdy LED screen that offers 1366x768p resolution and 50hz refresh rate is just amazing. With a quad-core LG processor at its core, it is fast and consistent when it comes to delivering life-like colors that are especially fantastic for watching high-graphic blockbusters or playing picture rich first-person shooter games. While this smart TV is compact, its 10W Dolby Audio supported sound is powerful, clear and gives that theatre-like sound experience we all want to recreate at home. The inbuilt music player impressed us with its ability to keep the music playing even when the screen is switched off. Love it!

Get ready for extra USB ports

This 32-inch HD-ready TV from Sony allows you to play different formats of media off a USB drive and allows you to choose from a number of Indian languages for your navigation menus. There are two HDMI ports that allow us to connect DVD sets, set-top boxes, or gaming devices while still offering a USB slot for USB devices. Extra USB slots are always welcome. If you’re in an area that struggles with power spikes, this TV is a savior for you and a must buy, because the surge protection offered by Sony’s X-Protection PRO is exactly what you need. Said to protect from shorting, power surges, and even lightning. Besides, we love the inclusion of an FM radio feature that can store up to 30 FM stations making it easy for even the elderly to access without any complex navigation.

Converts into a computer with ease

Samsung’s HD ready smart TV is just the best all-rounder by far. In fact, it's so good that we wouldn’t blame you for thinking it's a computer. While bringing alive your music when you want it, it also converts into a full-fledged computer for when you need to work. With its inbuilt WiFi and cloud storage for all our data and files it's easy to see how this is all you would need to work from home or entertain a bunch of friends. The LED HDR display really impressed us with its accurate details in bright and dark scenes. Another super feature is that this TV allows you to broadcast your videos using Live Cast from anywhere.

Welcome high-quality visuals

For a wholesome entertainment experience, Micromax has put together a winner. The A+ Grade LED screen brings visuals alive and the 24W audio output with SRS surround sound had us believing that we were in a high-quality cinema hall. For you music lovers, the five-band equalizer allows you to change audio levels to your liking. The ultra-low power consumption can help you lower your electricity bills and We found the sleep timer a very useful power-saving feature. Watching vacation videos and photos is made easy through its USB support while also allowing you to copy the content to your tv for playback. Buy this one for the best bass and party-ready music!

tags

    Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

    latest videos

    1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

    1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

    1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

    1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

    1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

    1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

    Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

    Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

    1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

    1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

    1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

    1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

    1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

    1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

    Deleted video

    Deleted video

    1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

    1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room


    Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


    science

    First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

    Gene editing

    First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

    Feb 12, 2020
    Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

    Coronavirus

    Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

    Feb 05, 2020
    Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

    Good Science

    Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

    Feb 04, 2020
    Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

    Chemistry

    Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

    Feb 04, 2020