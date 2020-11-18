FP Studio

Best value for money

Featuring crisp visuals and vibrant colours, this monitor effortlessly brings your videos and images to life. You'll always have a comfortable viewing experience thanks to the adjustable tilt and the wide viewing angle. The user-friendly design and buttons make sure that you won't have any trouble setting up or using this product. Using only 18W of power, this power-efficient monitor can help reduce your electricity bill. Featuring a quick 5ms response time, you can use this monitor as an external display for your laptop or even for console gaming.

For a power-efficient HD monitor that's easy on the eyes as well as your wallet, choose this one.

Ideal for a home office

This monitor delivers brilliant visuals and crisp images with the consistent quality of an FHD display. Stylish and well-designed, this monitor's ultra-thin profile allows you to make the most of your available space and brings a modern look to your workspace. No matter where you set up your system, you'll always have vibrant details and image clarity. The edge to edge slim bezel design is a great feature that makes this monitor ideal for virtually seamless multi-panel setups. The non-reflective and low gloss screen ensures that you'll get less glare while you work even in bright sunlight. For the perfect balance of functionality and looks, make this one your pick.

Great for students

Staring at a computer screen for extended periods can cause eye strain and fatigue. Featuring brightness intelligence and technology that reduces flicker and blue light, this monitor can help protect your child's eyes. With two HDMI ports, a D-SUB, and display port, you can comfortably switch between multiple entertainment devices without having to unplug and replug. Helping you to keep your desk organized, the cable management system neatly hides away all the connected cables within the body of the stand.

If you're looking for an impressive monitor that can take care of your little one's eyes, this one's for you.

Best budget gaming monitor

Whether you're a freelance video editor or a serious gamer, you'll love the features of this fantastic monitor. You can get brilliant clarity and true colours from all angles thanks to this monitor's high-resolution IPS panel. When it comes to connectivity, this monitor includes VGA, HDMI, DVI and audio-out ports. A fantastic feature is that this monitor supports Freesync and Its 75Hz refresh rate, making sure that lag times are minimal. Helping you maximise space and reduce clutter on your desk, this device can also be wall-mounted.

If you're looking for a more immersive gaming experience, you can't go wrong buying this monitor.