Top hard drives that will keep your data safe


FP StudioJun 17, 2020 16:15:03 IST

A device for fast transfer of data

This hard drive is Universal Fit and ensures an extra fast data transfer speed. The device supports UASP for faster transfer. In terms of design, the product is lightweight and durable. Aluminium alloy has been used to make its body so that it does not heat up easily. Another user-friendly feature is its LED Light indicator for the purpose of system status monitoring. Looking for a secure hard drive, your search ends here.

Looks good and works great!

The device is equipped with USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface for lightning-fast transfer rates of up to 5Gbps. The main USP of the hard drive is the three-stage shock protection system. The protection layers include a silicone rubber case, an internal shock-absorbing suspension damper and a reinforced hard casing.
Apart from that the look of the device is also quite elegant. There are two colours in which this particular hard drive is available, the first is grey and the second is military green. It also has a one touch auto-backup button that instantly backs up your data with just a single press. This is the hard drive that will last you for a long time.

Hard drive with automatic backup and password protection

It offers exceptional security as it has + 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The speed of transferring data is also among the best out there. As far as the device is concerned, it looks slim, fits in your palm, is quite easy to carry and has a massive storage capacity. The hard drive promises users data safety, while allowing them to carry it with ease whether it be in their pocket or their bag. This is the device for those who are looking for easy to carry hard drives.

Just plug in and sit back

Supported by both Mac and Windows, this hard drive is very user friendly. All one needs is a USB port to plug in and the device is good for use. One can also schedule daily, weekly, or monthly backups. The backup mechanism also involves just a one click. There are quite a few plans that you can get for photo editing softwares when you buy this hard drive. The look is very formal in terms of colour and finish, if you are planning to use it in your office meetings, this is certainly a good choice. It is what you need for a hassle-free data storing experience.

