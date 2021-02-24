FP Studio

Multiple driving models

This is a train simulation game released as a successor to Rail Simulator which came out for the first time back in 2009. Players could earn Steam Achievements for completing scenarios, as well as compete and compare scores online via Steam Leaderboards. It also featured level crossing animations, among other improvements. The game features steam, diesel and electric traction trains; keyboard, mouse or gamepad control of throttles, brakes and switches with Simple and Expert driving models for varying player skills. A variety of scenarios are available for Standard and Career modes, as well as an exploratory style Free Roam mode. This version provides a selection of new 'extreme' challenges set across a variety of different eras. It is the ideal game for simulation lovers on PC and a real value for money.

Multiple personality modes

In this game, you can play as a giant, super-smart gorilla who leaps into battle and blasts enemies with a gun that spews electricity; a gun-slinging cowboy who can drop enemies from 100 paces; a robot who’s also a tank; or an Australian pyromaniac who sets irritating traps, among more than a dozen other characters. You can also teleport, fly, shoot rockets, rewind time, construct strategic defenses, freeze your enemies solid and summon a gigantic ghost dragon to tear folks apart. It lets you switch characters basically on the fly to adjust your strategy and change your tactics mid-game. Your primary goal in every match is not to eliminate the other team like in most shooters, but to capture or defend objectives. This is a great game for action-adventure lovers.

Cricket fun

This game brings one of the greatest cricketers ever to a technology-savvy generation of fans in what promises to be the greatest cricket game of all time. It has unique batting and bowling controls, giving full 360 shot control and line and length delivery. Intuitive controls allow for line and length deliveries without pitch markers and realistic shot control when batting. It also has a 20-year career, taking a 16-year-old aspiring cricketer through the ranks to international glory. The game has a fully-featured fielding system that allows you to run down the ball and slide to prevent a four, catch a high ball on the boundary rope, or knock down the stumps to take a vital run out. This is a brilliant game for all cricket fans making it a must-buy.

Genre-defining action

This is the genre-defining action blockbuster made from moments that blur the line between game and glory. Fuelled by the next-generation power and fidelity of Frostbite 3, this game provides a visceral, dramatic experience unlike any other. Only in this, can you demolish the buildings shielding your enemy. You can lead an assault from the back of a gunboat. It also grants you the freedom to do more and be more while playing to your strengths and carving your own path to victory. The game is graced with fully detailed maps, destructible items, and cool weather effects. Are you looking for a top-quality single-player shooting game, look no further.