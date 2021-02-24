Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Top games that can be played on PC


FP StudioFeb 24, 2021 21:57:44 IST

Multiple driving models

This is a train simulation game released as a successor to Rail Simulator which came out for the first time back in 2009. Players could earn Steam Achievements for completing scenarios, as well as compete and compare scores online via Steam Leaderboards. It also featured level crossing animations, among other improvements. The game features steam, diesel and electric traction trains; keyboard, mouse or gamepad control of throttles, brakes and switches with Simple and Expert driving models for varying player skills. A variety of scenarios are available for Standard and Career modes, as well as an exploratory style Free Roam mode. This version provides a selection of new 'extreme' challenges set across a variety of different eras. It is the ideal game for simulation lovers on PC and a real value for money.

Multiple personality modes

In this game, you can play as a giant, super-smart gorilla who leaps into battle and blasts enemies with a gun that spews electricity; a gun-slinging cowboy who can drop enemies from 100 paces; a robot who’s also a tank; or an Australian pyromaniac who sets irritating traps, among more than a dozen other characters. You can also teleport, fly, shoot rockets, rewind time, construct strategic defenses, freeze your enemies solid and summon a gigantic ghost dragon to tear folks apart. It lets you switch characters basically on the fly to adjust your strategy and change your tactics mid-game. Your primary goal in every match is not to eliminate the other team like in most shooters, but to capture or defend objectives. This is a great game for action-adventure lovers.

Cricket fun

This game brings one of the greatest cricketers ever to a technology-savvy generation of fans in what promises to be the greatest cricket game of all time. It has unique batting and bowling controls, giving full 360 shot control and line and length delivery. Intuitive controls allow for line and length deliveries without pitch markers and realistic shot control when batting. It also has a 20-year career, taking a 16-year-old aspiring cricketer through the ranks to international glory. The game has a fully-featured fielding system that allows you to run down the ball and slide to prevent a four, catch a high ball on the boundary rope, or knock down the stumps to take a vital run out. This is a brilliant game for all cricket fans making it a must-buy.

Genre-defining action

This is the genre-defining action blockbuster made from moments that blur the line between game and glory. Fuelled by the next-generation power and fidelity of Frostbite 3, this game provides a visceral, dramatic experience unlike any other. Only in this, can you demolish the buildings shielding your enemy. You can lead an assault from the back of a gunboat. It also grants you the freedom to do more and be more while playing to your strengths and carving your own path to victory. The game is graced with fully detailed maps, destructible items, and cool weather effects. Are you looking for a top-quality single-player shooting game, look no further.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases
Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Feb 19, 2021
Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Feb 19, 2021
Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Feb 19, 2021
In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

Feb 18, 2021
Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Feb 18, 2021

science

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021
Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

COVID-19 anosmia

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

Feb 24, 2021
Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Space Supplies

Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Feb 24, 2021