Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Top games meant for Xbox One


FP StudioFeb 24, 2021 21:18:21 IST

Character customization

This is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberwar, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you. The combat and gameplay mechanics present in Cyberpunk 2077 looks incredible, allowing gamers to access a wealth of skills and abilities at their behest to wreak havoc, whether violently or otherwise. It is a great title for action game fanatics on Xbox.

Over 450 cars available

Dynamic seasons change everything at the world’s greatest automotive festival. You can go it alone or team up with others to explore beautiful and historic Britain in a shared open world. You have to collect, modify and drive over 450 cars. Race, stunt, create and explore – choose your own path to become a Horizon superstar. One has to master driving in dry, wet, muddy, snowy, and icy conditions in a shared world where everyone experiences changes in time of day, weather, and seasons together. Discover lakes, valleys, castles, and breathtaking scenery all in spectacular native 4K and HDR. This is the ideal game for any motorsports fanatic.

Campaign game

This game is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself. A new, aggressive, high-stakes co-op mode featuring a three-player suicide squad that must work together to take out enemy hives from within. With 10+ other game types plus new and classic maps. Versus rewards every competitive style, from casual to pro. Endure 50 waves of ever-tougher enemies using new hero abilities, building defenses, collecting power, leveling up your skills, and working as a team. This is a great game for those into epic campaign gaming and has high-quality graphics.

Play some football

In this game take control of young footballer Alex Hunter and pursue Champions League glory. Build your dream squad from thousands of players and compete in the most popular mode in FIFA. Featuring content from UEFA Champions League and Europa League, the world's most prestigious club competitions come to life with live content in Ultimate Team. It delivers a champion-caliber experience on and off the pitch. New Kick-Off mode brings a number of changes to the popular local multiplayer mode, creating new ways for you to take on your friends. All-new game mode options have been added, including House Rules, Cup Finals, and Best Of Series, so that you can mix things up every time you play. It is a must-buy for all Xbox gamers for a wholesome experience.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases
Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Feb 19, 2021
Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Feb 19, 2021
Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Feb 19, 2021
In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

Feb 18, 2021
Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Feb 18, 2021

science

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021
Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

COVID-19 anosmia

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

Feb 24, 2021
Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Space Supplies

Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Feb 24, 2021