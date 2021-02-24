FP Studio

Character customization

This is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberwar, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you. The combat and gameplay mechanics present in Cyberpunk 2077 looks incredible, allowing gamers to access a wealth of skills and abilities at their behest to wreak havoc, whether violently or otherwise. It is a great title for action game fanatics on Xbox.

Over 450 cars available

Dynamic seasons change everything at the world’s greatest automotive festival. You can go it alone or team up with others to explore beautiful and historic Britain in a shared open world. You have to collect, modify and drive over 450 cars. Race, stunt, create and explore – choose your own path to become a Horizon superstar. One has to master driving in dry, wet, muddy, snowy, and icy conditions in a shared world where everyone experiences changes in time of day, weather, and seasons together. Discover lakes, valleys, castles, and breathtaking scenery all in spectacular native 4K and HDR. This is the ideal game for any motorsports fanatic.

Campaign game

This game is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself. A new, aggressive, high-stakes co-op mode featuring a three-player suicide squad that must work together to take out enemy hives from within. With 10+ other game types plus new and classic maps. Versus rewards every competitive style, from casual to pro. Endure 50 waves of ever-tougher enemies using new hero abilities, building defenses, collecting power, leveling up your skills, and working as a team. This is a great game for those into epic campaign gaming and has high-quality graphics.

Play some football

In this game take control of young footballer Alex Hunter and pursue Champions League glory. Build your dream squad from thousands of players and compete in the most popular mode in FIFA. Featuring content from UEFA Champions League and Europa League, the world's most prestigious club competitions come to life with live content in Ultimate Team. It delivers a champion-caliber experience on and off the pitch. New Kick-Off mode brings a number of changes to the popular local multiplayer mode, creating new ways for you to take on your friends. All-new game mode options have been added, including House Rules, Cup Finals, and Best Of Series, so that you can mix things up every time you play. It is a must-buy for all Xbox gamers for a wholesome experience.