FP Studio

New tactics and strategies

This game series has been branded as one of the fiercest games. It is set in an era where the Unites States of America has been swallowed into a dark zone of annoyance and death and the ghosts are ready to tumble out and trouble the current generation systems as well as the next-gen gaming consoles. What makes this really appealing for you is that it is a multiplayer game and it allows players to change the physical appearance of their soldier by choosing the head, body type, head-gear as well as equipment. Also, for the first time in this version a player is able to change their gender as well. In case you want a multiplayer option this is a good choice.

Adapt and attack

This is a highly-acclaimed sandbox gameplay. This first-person shooter (FPS) game is set within a frightening future New York City and is a sequel to the 2011 version. The new game has more open levels than previous versions which allows players to choose their own path and approach. This upgraded nano suit allows brute force or stealth, and thus, it gives you more than one option. Apart from all this, it will also give you an arsenal of human firearms, A player can scavenge alien weapons and deploy an all-new signature bow. Need the best graphics and life-like visuals? This game is for you.

Live your passion

One of the most well-known and popular video games ever. This has also been made into a major Hollywood movie now. The plot is set in a fictional history of real-world events and it follows the centuries-old struggle between the Assassins, who fight for peace with free will as well as the Templars, who desire peace through control. There are a lot of exciting features in this game such as the Eagle Vision which allows you to track targets even through the walls. This is a pirate adventure and the main story lasts for around 20 hours. For a top quality game with a fun experience, but this product.

A wildlife adventure

In this game, the players find themselves in kyrat, a breath-taking, perilous and wild region and are struggling under the regime of a despotic self-appointed King. The game has an immersive environment and the players have to survive on an island. One can use a vast array of weapons, vehicles and animals under which players will be able to write their own story across an exotic open world landscape. If you love hunting and adventure games, this could be a great addition to your gaming needs.