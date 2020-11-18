Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Top Four SmartWatches to Track Your Fitness


FP StudioNov 18, 2020 00:46:47 IST

Track your fitness fuss-free
Suitable for men, women and even kids, this Bluetooth fitness watch is great for everyday use. After installing it with the help of its app, the smartwatch connects with your phone via BlueTooth and tracks all data related to your daily activity. You can simply check your steps, distance, calories burned etc. on the app or the watch screen itself. Moreover, this watch also has a heart rate which lets you monitor your heart health and keep it in check. Other than that, the watch ensures you don’t miss any important calls or messages by sending you a notification on the watch screen itself. Get this digital face smartwatch if you want something no-fuss to track your fitness.

Makes busy days easier to manage
Equipped with a heart rate sensor, you will be able to check your heart health in just seconds while also analysing your sleep patterns and also a pedometer that keeps your daily steps taken. Together, this watch will help you stay healthy and resultantly, re-energised. The watch connects with your phone via BlueTooth and displays time as well as all other information on its 2.5-inch wide screen. It lets you receive calls and control your music as well as camera and access your call logs, phonebooks, messages and calendar for a seamless experience even on your busiest days at work. Buy this product if you’re looking for a smartwatch that does more than showing the time and tracking your fitness.

Perfect for switching fitness activities
This watch not only counts your daily steps with the help of a pedometer but also switches from sports like yoga, climbing, swimming, running, cycling etc. to track activity as each sport has a different calorie burn rate. When you’re busy with work, you tend to forget what your body needs but this watch takes care of it by sending you timely reminders. It has a sedentary reminder which notifies you in case you haven’t moved for a while. The watch also has a ‘drink water’ reminder feature to ensure you have enough water in the day. With many other smart features like increased brightness on raising your hand, or shaking your wrist to take pictures, this smartwatch is a perfect choice in case you are tech-savvy.

Great for longer use
With its curved screen fit into an ultra-thin zinc-magnesium alloy case, this smartwatch not only tracks your fitness but also looks amazing on your wrist. Its super retina display adjusts itself as per the brightness and darkness of the surroundings and showcases all the important data you need on the 1.4-inch wide screen. It supports 15 different sports modes and takes accurate readings whether it’s yoga. hiking, football or badminton. The chipset within this watch is known for delivering efficiently, leading to less battery usage. Not only does the battery run for 8-10 days when in use, but lasts for 60 days on standby. If you’re looking for a smartwatch that doesn’t require frequent charging while it captures impeccable data, then this is it.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You

Nov 18, 2020
Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020