Stylish, lightweight phone

Featuring a classic yet retro look, this product gives you a premium feel and offers many fantastic features. We were impressed with the product's multi-language support that lets you communicate in six languages that include English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Gujarati. At just 62.2 gm, this phone is lightweight and thanks to its compact design you can easily fit it into your pocket or even the smallest of handbags. The 0.8 MP camera comes with zoom and autofocus features which assists you in capturing all your special occasions. If you're looking for a light, feature-loaded flip phone, then look no further.

Ideal for kids

Whether out at play or shuttling between coaching classes, this product's dual sim support can help you make sure that your child is always reachable. While the classic keypad feature is convenient to use even with little hands, the fancy car shaped design and attractive colour will make your kids stand out wherever they go. A handy feature inbuilt into this device is the flashlight function that allows you to search for things in the dark.

Buy this product if you're looking for a flip phone that has the perfect blend of functionality and looks.

Budget phone for the elderly

The perfect phone for elderly parents, this phone comes packed with several great features that senior citizens will appreciate. The well-planned design features an SOS call button on the outside of the phone so that you can quickly alert your loved ones in case of an emergency. The music player and the inbuilt FM radio help you keep boredom away and offer hours of listening pleasure. The sturdy build quality and ease of use make this product an absolute value for money. Make this phone your choice for an affordable way to stay connected and safe.

Best battery backup

Charging through a micro USB cable, this phone has an impressive battery that helps you power through the day while giving you up to 200 hours of standby time. This product also comes with useful features such as a 2MP camera, expandable memory for all your audio and video storage, sound recorder, e-book, Tasks, alarm, and calendar, to help you organize your day. With fantastic sound quality, you can hear crystal clear audio on calls as well as while listening to music. This product ranks high on performance and battery life, making it an excellent investment.