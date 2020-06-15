FP Studio

Sometimes having earbuds is not enough. Class with clarity is not only a fashion statement that you might be looking for, but certain upscale products offer far more than other brands. If you are looking for class and clarity, then these AirPods with a charging case are for you. Easy to set up for all Apple Devices, one just needs to say 'Hey Siri' for quick access. It delivers faster wireless connection to devices and charges quickly in the case. The device can be charged using the lighting connector. They look great, work great, and are a style statement of their own. Highly recommended!

Provides longer talk-time

For professionals who need to interact with clients over a longer period of time, they need ear-gear that offers the ability to talk for a longer period of time. This device offers 6 hours of playback and 5 hours of talk time. It requires 1.5 hours to get fully charged. Ergonomic and lightweight in design, it fits comfortably in your ears. For those long conference calls, for listening to music at hours on end, for all your travel; these are a must have!

Comes with a smart touch control

Earbuds have made our lives convenient as we do not have to spend time untangling earphone wires any more. They easily fit into our ears, are convenient and also look stylish. These earbuds are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and provide about 4 times the communication range of the conventional one. They offer a hi-fi sound quality and are not affected by outside noise. There is also an intelligent multifunctional touch control button for play/pause music, answer/hang up a call. The LED display design in the charging case indicates the level of power remaining in the battery. These earbuds are charged automatically once they are put in the charging case. If you are looking for something with the latest features, this is the one for you.

Attract people with this stylish product

A number of earbuds with different features, style, designs and colours are available in the market, making us spoilt for choices. Since we do not want to settle for the ordinary, we are always looking for something that is cool. These earbuds let you change songs, adjust volume, answer calls with simple touch controls. They can play for up to 5 hours on single charge.The LED light around each earbud makes it unique. There is a stereo calling feature and an in-built mic to cater to your many needs. It is great on functionality and is a good budget buy!