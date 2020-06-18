FP Studio

Available in various colour options

The device comes with a decent 10000mAh Lithium Polymer battery and offers 9 Layers of Circuit Chip Protection. It is available in three colours, black, red and blue and has a sleek and elegant aluminium casing finish. The power bank allows you to charge two devices simultaneously as it has a Dual USB Output. It also supports two-way fast charging. One of the biggest features of this power bank is its 18W fast charging speed that will help you to be back to full charge in very little time.

Comes with dual input charging

It has a 10000 mAh battery and an impressive 2.4A fast charging output. The device offers dual USB output which basically means you can charge two devices at the same time. Apart from that there are dual input ports, which allow the user to charge the power bank with both the Type-C and Micro USB chargers. It is available in both black and white colours. Another salient feature of the battery bank includes protection from under voltage, over voltage, over current and short circuit. If you want a power bank that lasts you long, this is the one for you.

Meant to survive wear and tear

In terms of looks and design, the power bank is not bulky and is available in three different colours red, yellow and black. It comes with 10,000mAh hi-density Lithium-polymer battery and supports 18W two-way fast charge feature. One of the biggest USPs of this device is its 12 layers of security which ensures that it does not get damaged even after repeated random slips and minor accidents. You should consider buying this device if you are looking for that extra layer of protection.

This one has high quality chipsets

This is one of the more durable options in terms of power banks. It takes up 5 to 7 hours with a 2A wall charger to get 100 percent charge. The design is quite trendy and so are the colours in which it is available. There is a 10,000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery in this one. Users have an option to choose from Blue, Black and White variants. It has high quality chipsets 9 layers of advanced protection to protect it from minor accidents that happen quite often. This wins based on its looks alone!