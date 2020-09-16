FP Studio

For a phone that lasts all day

Experience next-level performance with this device that's packed with impressive features. Featuring a 13MP +2MP AI-assisted camera, this phone lets you take stunning photos at the click of a button. You won't need to worry about running out of space on your phone as this product comes with 32GB of internal memory with an option to increase it to 512GB by using the dedicated memory card slot. The standout feature is the fast-charging 5000mAh battery that allows you to power through the most extended workdays on a single charge.

This phone is a top pick if you're looking for great performance and durability.

Ultra-fast phone with superior display

Powered by an octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM, this impressive looking phone leaves the competition far behind in terms of speed. With a triple camera setup and a fantastic 16MP selfie camera, you can click professional-quality photos with no effort. The FHD+ screen lets you view images and videos with superb brightness and great detail. This device's 5000mAh battery also supports reverse charging so you can easily charge your other devices by connecting with an OTG cable.

If you're looking for a reliable phone that's quick with a great set of features, you can't go wrong choosing this one.

Bring out the photographer in you

This phone comes with an amazing 48MP+5MP dual rear camera that lets you capture incredible pictures and video through various inbuilt modes like Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Colour Mode. The 4020mAh battery is more than efficient for extended use through the day and charges much faster than other phones allowing you more time to use it. Its speedy 2.1Ghz processor that is supported by 6GB of RAM lets you experience better responsiveness and allows you to multitask without the system lagging.

This phone is an excellent investment for anyone looking for a device with stellar camera features.

Great for children

The 5.45-inch screen is bright and lets you comfortably operate the phone with just one hand. Whether you're gaming or browsing through your social media, this phone won't slow you down thanks to its1.3GHz quad-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. This phone comes with 16GB of internal memory that you can increase to 32GB with an SD card to allow you to store all your games and photos.

Being easy to use, affordable and its compact size makes this phone a great choice for a starter phone for kids.