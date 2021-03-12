FP Studio

Speedy and lightweight

Manufactured by a respected photo equipment maker, this ultra-light DSLR camera comes packed with drool-worthy features. It boasts a 24.2MP sensor, high ISO sensitivity range, 11 autofocus points and a built-in flash. Using the full manual control function, you can use this camera to capture impressive HD videos. A feature we love is that you can control it wirelessly as it comes with integrated Bluetooth, NFC, and WiFi. With a near-instant response and no shutter delay, you'll be able to capture impressive footage without any waiting.

Buy this ultra-light DSLR for professional-grade photos and video.

Ideal for beginners

Designed to look like an old-school film camera, this device has a premium look and delivers outstanding results. With its 4K video and burst mode, you can effortlessly capture brilliant video and images in true-to-life colors. Its sturdy housing features three mechanical dials for adjusting the settings, simple buttons for playback, and an intelligent flash for low light photography. The advanced electronic viewfinder adds a layer of convenience and helps you compose your pictures better. For a capable digital camera that's robust and user-friendly, we recommend buying this one.

Affordable professional performance

Ideal for creating attractive content for social media or capturing memories on a family vacation, this camera is designed to deliver quality. It features an advanced image processor that captures detailed images, offers superb clarity in all lighting conditions, and comes fitted with an EF 18-55 lens. You can record impressive HD videos and images in high-quality with a choice of selectable frame rates and manual controls. Packed with all the features you'd want from a digital camera and available at a reasonably low price, it's easy to see what this camera is so popular.

If you're looking for a reliable DSLR that's easy on the wallet, this one's for you.

Best all-around mirrorless camera

They say big things come in small packages, and this camera is proof of it. This camera's features include a large sensor capable of recording 4K videos, bright and responsive touch LCD, 14-42mm lens, a fantastic image processor, and support for the latest high-speed SD cards. It comes equipped with a 3.5mm microphone port, USB 2, and a micro HDMI port, so you won't have to worry about connectivity. A feature that makes this camera shine is its autofocus. Using advanced sensors, helps you accurately focus on your subjects in near darkness. For an incredible digital camera that offers excellent value, we highly recommend buying this one.