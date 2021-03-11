Thursday, March 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Top computerized machines for fashionable sewing


FP StudioMar 11, 2021 02:07:47 IST

Offer multidirectional sewing

This sewing machine is perfect for you even if you are a novice or an expert. It comes with 100 inbuilt stitches and 8 one-step buttonholes. The sewing speed is 850spm and the speed can be controlled by a shutter key. The machine also offers multidirectional sewing. The 7 point feed system is for smooth and superior stitch quality on a variety of materials. The machine comes with an LCD display. If you are a fashionista who wants to stitch your own clothes, this sewing machine is perfect for you.

197 Built-in stitch patterns

This computerized sewing machine has 197 built-in stitch patterns including alphabets, signs, and characters. The LCD screen is for viewing settings and selection. The sewing machine also with an LED light and an auto threader. You can directly select the stitch via buttons. You can sew without foot control and control speed with the help of a speed regulator. If you are someone who does quilting and embroidery, you would love this machine as it allows for free motion embroidery. Try this sewing machine today!

Works with all types of fabrics

This sewing machine comes with a free sewing kit worth ₹500/-. The kit contains 18 thread spools, 12 buttons, 1 scissor, 5 needles, and 1 measuring Tape. The sewing machine has 57 stitch functions. It operates smoothly on all types of fabric. It also comes with a free arm with a detachable extension bed for circular stitching. This machine operates smoothly on all types of fabrics. It is ideal for you if you like to work with a wide range of clothes.

Customizable sewing stitches

This machine is ideal for intermediate to advanced users who want various stitch options and are willing to invest their time and money to learn this customizable machine. One of the most significant selling points of this sewing machine is its stitch menu. There are many decorative options in addition to basic functional stitches, including fonts to personalize your items. The various stitch options can make designing a new project a lot of fun. This ability to customize every aspect of your stitches would be especially great for a home crafter who wants to start a business selling their wares. Try this machine today if you are creative who are planning to start your business.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

No More Tangled Wires With These Top 4 Electronic Organizer Cases

Feb 26, 2021
No More Tangled Wires With These Top 4 Electronic Organizer Cases
Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You

Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You

Mar 09, 2021
Top smartphones with fingerprint lock

Top smartphones with fingerprint lock

Mar 01, 2021
Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Mar 01, 2021
Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Mar 01, 2021
Four Best Hidden Cameras For Optimum Surveillance

Four Best Hidden Cameras For Optimum Surveillance

Feb 26, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021