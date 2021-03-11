FP Studio

Offer multidirectional sewing

This sewing machine is perfect for you even if you are a novice or an expert. It comes with 100 inbuilt stitches and 8 one-step buttonholes. The sewing speed is 850spm and the speed can be controlled by a shutter key. The machine also offers multidirectional sewing. The 7 point feed system is for smooth and superior stitch quality on a variety of materials. The machine comes with an LCD display. If you are a fashionista who wants to stitch your own clothes, this sewing machine is perfect for you.

197 Built-in stitch patterns

This computerized sewing machine has 197 built-in stitch patterns including alphabets, signs, and characters. The LCD screen is for viewing settings and selection. The sewing machine also with an LED light and an auto threader. You can directly select the stitch via buttons. You can sew without foot control and control speed with the help of a speed regulator. If you are someone who does quilting and embroidery, you would love this machine as it allows for free motion embroidery. Try this sewing machine today!

Works with all types of fabrics

This sewing machine comes with a free sewing kit worth ₹500/-. The kit contains 18 thread spools, 12 buttons, 1 scissor, 5 needles, and 1 measuring Tape. The sewing machine has 57 stitch functions. It operates smoothly on all types of fabric. It also comes with a free arm with a detachable extension bed for circular stitching. This machine operates smoothly on all types of fabrics. It is ideal for you if you like to work with a wide range of clothes.

Customizable sewing stitches

This machine is ideal for intermediate to advanced users who want various stitch options and are willing to invest their time and money to learn this customizable machine. One of the most significant selling points of this sewing machine is its stitch menu. There are many decorative options in addition to basic functional stitches, including fonts to personalize your items. The various stitch options can make designing a new project a lot of fun. This ability to customize every aspect of your stitches would be especially great for a home crafter who wants to start a business selling their wares. Try this machine today if you are creative who are planning to start your business.