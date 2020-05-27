FP Studio

Shut out the world with these great earphones

These Bluetooth enabled earphones have an HD stereo sound effect that makes every song come to life. That movie you watch wearing these seems all the more real, and the passive noise cancellation feature allows for detailed sound by keeping the unwanted noise out. The earphones are very lightweight with touch adaptive buttons.

Another interesting feature is being able to connect with two bluetooth devices at a time and one can then easily switch between these devices. The rechargeable battery allows up to 10 hours of playback time hence constant charging is not an issue that you will need to be bothered with anymore.

Stylishly designed earphones you’d want to buy

These earphones can really stand out in a large crowd. The simple and elegant design along with the easy to wear nature make this pair a winner. They feature multiple vent holes for a high- fidelity music and call experience. Extra emphasis has been paid to the fitting with a design that is an optimal shape for the ear buds leading to a snug, comfortable fit.

The sound is rich and the bass hits hard. The responsiveness and easy-to-use three- button control located on the cable allows you to control your music and handle phone calls without touching your phone. Buy them now for a great sound performance and let the Honor AM115 do all the talking.

Great brand, great product

What does Xiaomi not make? They have all sorts of electronic items and mobile accessories along with the mobile phone. So how can they not have wireless earphones to ease your burden. These Bluetooth 5.0 enables neckband earphones have a dynamic bass output with tri-band equalisation which delivers a robust yet dynamic sound.

The voice command feature enables you to navigate, take calls, play the music of your choice. One gets around 8 hours of playback time on a single charge and it is compatible with all the smartphones. We definitely recommend these Mi neckband Bluetooth earphones.

Make a statement with these cool earphones

The Galaxy earbuds from Samsung are super stylishly designed, as these are buds that need to be placed around the ear in order to a fully-balanced audio experience. The earphones are also lightweight with a design that helps minimize ear canal fatigue and pressure points. One can use these earphones to be worn for long listening sessions.

The wireless charging support and automatic sound switching make it easy to use. These are ideal for those long gym sessions and train rides back home. With nearly 6 hours of battery life , you know what your next birthday gift is going to be.