Get the brand legacy with the player

This 30gm, lightweight player can give you up to 20 hours of uninterrupted listening pleasure. Now you can hit that extended play workout playlist and just get started. A feature that we love is that it has an inbuilt FM radio and allows FM recording onto its spacious 4Gb storage. You can transfer songs in various formats to your player easily just by plugging it into a USB slot on your computer. No extra cables required. When you're in a hurry, a quick charge of three minutes can give you 90 minutes of battery life – perfect for all of us who are rushed and always forget to charge our devices. Besides, the dedicated bass boost button is an amazing feature that can really change the way a song sounds. Bass lovers, get this and take your music listening to another level!

Hands free music with this one

This small mp3 player’s clip allows you to go completely hands-free and is great for a taking with you on morning power walks or a run at the gym. Boasting sweat-resistant siliconized flexible ear-Hook ear tips, it makes a huge difference to not worry about your earbuds falling out of your ear when on the go. A great feature is the microSD card slot that allows you to carry up to 32GB of music with you. Engineered for great quality sound and durability, we love the little details. Well thought of design elements like the tangle-free flat wire cables and 3 sizes of ear hooks and ear tips makes it a popular favourite with joggers and outdoorsy hikers alike. When you are not using the mp3 player, the protective case helps keep it safe and clear of scratches.

This will go on playing for long

As a small and Bluetooth-enabled player, this waterproof device can store up to 4000 songs and be your new best friend in all kinds of weather. While the clip to attach it onto your clothing leaves your hands free, we love its Bluetooth support and freedom to play your favourite tunes over wireless earphones or bass-rich Bluetooth speakers. The Clip Jam player boasts FM support to keep you company on your long commutes and its battery will keep you tapping and singing along for up to 20 hours. Now that is something that will definitely make your buying decision easier!

Super lightweight for your convenience

With its TF/SD card support, this mp3 player, at 30gms is light-weight and is cleanly designed. With a range of high-quality products, this one by PaxMore is yet another winner. Once unboxed, you simply need to charge it and listen to uninterrupted music all day long. Thanks to its high quality lithium ion battery, this efficient little player just seems to last on and on and on. While earphones are included, the 3.5mm jack allows you to plug in any standard sized earphones for listening pleasure. The clothing clip and buttons on the device that allow you to easily change tracks music without hassle are great functions if you want to use the player outdoors.