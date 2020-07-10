FP Studio

Music which reaches the soul

This one comes with the signature JBL sound along with wireless Bluetooth streaming. Pick it and take it anywhere with you, even when you are strolling in the rain because it is waterproof. With 10 hours of playtime, you can afford to be lost and switch off. The compatible devices include audio player, laptop, mobile and tablet – essentially this is what you need to be in the groove and get connected all over again.

Why you should go for this particular model? Well, this is a premium product and the deep bass is something to die for.

Rough texture, smooth music

If you are one who loves loud music, this is the perfect beast for you. The 14 watt dual speakers produce louder bass and crystal-clear notes and you can really crank up the sound if you need. It is made of durable silicon and has a rubber matte finish that makes it shock resistant. With a Bluetooth range of 11 meters and a 3000mAh rechargeable battery which offers up to 8 hours of non-stop music, you can charge it once and be covered for the rest of the day. If you are looking for a Bluetooth speaker with no maintenance hassles with water and dust resistant features, this should be your weapon of choice.

No distortion, crisp music

A trusted aide, this Bluetooth speaker fits in perfectly in your pocket. The size of this speaker is quite compact, but the music is crisp and clear. As far as the battery life is concerned, the speaker gives you six hours play time. Hence, if you are in a hurry, plug in the charger and get full charge in less than 3 hours which becomes all the more easier with the micro USB cable. This is the speaker for you in case you want a compact device that can even fit into your pocket. Just take it along with you everywhere and enjoy melodious music.

One product, many solutions

This speaker comes with a hand strap and it is very easy to carry around. The biggest USP of this speaker is the integrated microphone which allows you to easily answer phone calls without having to switch devices or even audio output when you receive a call. There is a 3.7V 480mAh lithium battery which can be charged using the Micro-USB port and it provides 6 hours backup. Go for this speaker, if you don’t want to switch devices to attend a phone call when you are listening to some soothing music.