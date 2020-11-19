Thursday, November 19, 2020Back to
Top Bluetooth mice under 1000


FP StudioNov 19, 2020 09:36:56 IST

Best all-rounder

Featuring a simple yet comfortable design, you have the flexibility to use this Bluetooth mouse with either hand. You're sure to be amazed by how silently you can get things done with this mouse. While giving you the same click feel, this device is over 90% quieter than the competition. What really sets it apart from the others is the impressive battery life. Using power-efficient technology, you can use this mouse for up to an incredible 18 months on a single AA battery.
If you're looking for an efficient mouse that's also silent, this one's for you.

Great for gaming

Featuring high-speed 2.4GHz wireless technology, you can connect this mouse to your computer without hassles. Whether you're making a presentation at work or enjoying online games, this device's 10m range lets you go truly wireless. While its comfortable design is ideal for fast reflexes, you won't experience any lag while gaming with this mouse. This device also comes with conveniently placed buttons to customise the cursor speed and move back and forward between web pages.
If you're looking for an excellent wireless mouse that can keep up with your love for gaming, we recommend buying this one.

Great for kids

Featuring a simple plug and play design, setting up this mouse is as easy as attaching the Bluetooth receiver to your computer. While children will love the attractive colour and easy to use buttons, the pocket-friendly price tag is sure to keep you happy too. Compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, you can use this fantastic mouse with any computer with a free USB slot. You won't have to worry about leaving it on, as this mouse automatically shuts if not used for ten minutes.
For a trendy looking Bluetooth mouse that's totally worth the price, you should choose this one.

Perfect for travellers

From a computer brand that's known and respected worldwide, you won't have to doubt the durability of this mouse. While the textured sides offer a soft grip, this mouse moves easily over flat surfaces. The handy on/off switch built into the underside of the device lets you save power when its not in use. Frequent travellers who work on the go will appreciate this device's lightweight, travel-friendly design. We love that the USB adapter securely fits inside the battery compartment, so you won't have to worry about losing it while travelling.
If a reliable, extremely portable Bluetooth mouse is what you're looking for, your search ends here.

