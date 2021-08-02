Monday, August 02, 2021Back to
Top all-in-one desktops for small offices


Aug 02, 2021

Compact and attractive
Powered by a 10th generation Core i5 processor, this computer is a fantastically functional and compact device. Its slim profile, stylish design, and wireless input accessories help you maintain a less cluttered and organized workspace. We appreciate that it has a 720p camera built-in, which makes video conferencing a breeze. This speedy machine includes 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a generous 512GB SSD, and a bright Full HD screen. Ready to use out of the box, it comes with Windows 10 and MS Office preloaded.
For efficiency and style, choose this computer.

For quality and performance
Made by a respected computer equipment brand, you won't have to second guess yourself regarding this computer's quality. Ideal for multitasking, it comes with an efficient AMD processor that supports turbo boost speeds of up to 3.4Ghz. While the included 4GB of RAM is sufficient for daily tasks, it supports memory upgrades up to 32GB. With its 1TB hard disk and DVDRW drive, you'll always have space for important files. Additionally, the package also includes a USB keyboard and mouse. For a capable and efficient all-in-one, pick this one.

Hassle-free computing
Designed with user-friendly features, this computer packs a punch. It comes with a clear 23.8-inch display, a generous 8GB of RAM, and a powerful AMD Ryzen processor. A feature we appreciate is that it comes with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in so you can control many functions hands-free. Equipped with a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, you'll find this computer is fast and offers plenty of storage. Loaded with fantastic features, it's easy to see why this model is so popular. If you're looking for a computer that's fast and easy to use, this one is the right choice.

Premium looks and functionality
Sleek and stylish, this desktop features a slim profile which makes it an attractive choice for offices with limited space. Ideal for multi-monitor setups, it's wide 21.5-inch screen has incredibly thin bezels. What's more, it also includes technology that allows you to view bright and clear visuals from any angle in full HD. You'll find it offers excellent connectivity as it boasts speedy USB 3 ports, an audio jack, an HDMI port and an ultra-fast WiFi card. If you're looking for a computer with a good balance of looks and features, choose this one.

