Multifunctional, pocket-friendly device

This smartphone comes with almost all the latest features that a user requires to stay connected in real-time. Besides, it is amazingly reasonably priced. The super-responsive, touch-sensitive display is interactive. You are sure to have a good experience with the rear and front cameras. The phone comes with a 64GB internal storage and expandable memory capabilities. You can store songs, videos, photos, and install apps to your heart's content. Large screen, video calling support, video recording support, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth support are few of the other features available on this smartphone. If you are looking for a smartphone at a super-affordable price, then go for this one.

Attractive, versatile smartphone

Our next option is a slim, sturdy, reasonably light and priced, versatile smartphone. The single-tone, glossy finish makes it an amazing-looking device. The rear-finger sensor is conveniently located and easy to access. With the carefully-designed software and hardware, gaming and multitasking are made easy. You are sure to have an excellent photo grabbing, video recording, and video calling experience with the 3-rear and front cameras. We especially liked the several camera modes - night mode, Google lens integration, etc. - available. The AI-supported camera app enhances picture quality. It is a sleek smartphone for all who want an affordable device and love to take pictures on the go.

Handy, with immersive display

This smartphone is an excellent option in this price range. An extra-large battery with fast charging support makes it perfect for long hours of talking, surfing, etc. With a large, full-view display, you will have an immersive media consumption experience. Besides, you can use the eye protection option to adjust the display to suit your needs. The ‘notch-hiding’ option allows you to hide the notch when using specific apps. The triple-rear, vertically-stacked cameras, and a wide range of camera modes grab good-quality pictures and selfies. A unique feature is the power button on the side doubles up as the fingerprint scanner – makes unlocking super convenient. This easy-to-unlock option makes this product ideal for the elderly.

Large display, long battery life

This smartphone is a total value for money. Reasonably priced and multifunctional is how we will describe it. This device comes with a wide range of features – large, 7 in, touch-screen display, long battery life, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, all connectivity options, ample internal storage, dual-SIM. The outdoor visibility is also good. The triple, rear, vertically-stacked camera setup works pretty well both in daylight and low light conditions. For the selfie lovers, there is a front, selfie camera too. This phone is ideally suited for people who enjoy watching videos on their phones. The sturdy build and long-lasting battery make it an ideal choice for students. All-in-all, this is a good phone at a reasonable price.