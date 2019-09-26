FP Studio

Honor 8X

One of the marquee features of the Honor 8X is its design. It boasts of a glossy dual-tone design that makes the glass back look and feel premium. Honor calls this a “visual grating effect” and says it has used multiple layers of glass to achieve it.

However, the glossy back on the Honor 8X is extremely prone to smudges and even scratches. Putting a case on this phone — fortunately, a soft TPU one is bundled in the box — is the only way to safeguard the beautiful design.

The massive 6.5-inch screen has a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, which should be crisp and clear enough for most people.

Honor has gone with a 3,750mAh battery under the hood, which supports 5V/2A (10W) charging. There is a dual-camera setup at the back with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, a 16-megapixel fixed-focus camera is placed in the notch at the front. The Honor 8X supports 4G VoLTE on both SIMs. You get an ambient light sensor, an electronic compass, a gravity sensor, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, FM radio, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that boots Samsung Experience v9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch, which makes up for a great viewing experience while you enjoy your game. Samsung has ditched the 18:9 aspect ratio on the M30 for a display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, further improving the gaming experience. Under the hood, the M30 boasts an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage options. The device supports memory expansion of up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the device houses a triple-camera setup. The rear camera setup consists of a 13MP RGB sensor with an aperture of f/1.9, a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor combined with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with 123 degrees field of view and aperture of f/2.2. At the front, the M30 sports a 16 MP sensor that supports Live focus.

For safety, the phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back and sustains the face unlock feature. The phone comes with USB Type-C for connectivity and charging and comes in two colours — Gradation Black and Gradation Blue. The smartphone is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports fast charging facilitated by a 15W charger and does not require constant charging.

Moto One Power

The Motorola One Power is the company’s first Android One smartphone. It sports a 6.2-inch IPS display with fullHD+ resolution and a notch. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 636 processor clocked at 1.6GHz. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. It is a dual-SIM device and has two Nano-SIM slots. It has support for 4G but only one SIM can latch onto the network while the other is restricted to 3G only. It has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

Realme 3

The Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch display with an HD+ resolution (1520x720 pixels). As mentioned above, there's a MediaTek Helio P70 processor and it is offered in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, both of which come with expandable storage. At the back, there is a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel combo along with a 13-megapixel front camera. There are peculiarities like Chroma Boost, which is said to enhance effective range when shooting backlit subjects and something called Nightscape, which is basically for low-light photos where the camera takes a long exposure shot. The Realme 3 runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, which the company has tried to give a stock-like look, although it doesn't seem all that winning. Finally, you get a 4,230mAh battery which should be more than enough to last all day. This helps in a non-stop gaming spree without the need of keeping your phone plugged into a charger all the time.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi A2 is a well-designed smartphone. It has a metal unibody that gives it a premium feel in the hand. The first change you will notice compared to the Mi A1 is that it has a big 5.99-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which makes the phone tall and narrow. The sides are curved which makes it comfortable in the hand.

The Chinese smartphone maker has chosen the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor to power the Mi A2. It has eight Kryo 260 CPU cores and an Adreno 512 GPU. The A2 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This is a dual-SIM smartphone and has two Nano-SIM slots. There is support for 4G and VoLTE on both SIMs.

The 5.99-inch display sports a full-HD+ resolution has a pixel density of 403ppi and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Viewing angles are decent but the display does not get very bright. At 3000mAh, the battery capacity is lower than what most other smartphones in this segment offer.