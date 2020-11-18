FP Studio

Best for fast-action sequences

While the 4K recording at 60FPS is impressive, we love the 'Fast Mode' that allows you to record at an incredibly smooth 240FPS. Ideal for when you're recording solo, this action camera comes with two screens so you'll always have a perfectly framed shot. You can start using this fantastic camera straight out of the box as along with the camera and battery, you also get useful mounts and accessories. Perfect for those starry night shots, this camera also boasts custom exposure settings that let you capture brilliant images even in low light conditions.

For an action camera that lets you capture the smallest motion in incredible detail, this one is a must buy.

Best value for money

Packed with amazing features, at this price point, no action camera comes close to this one. The user-friendly interface and a two-inch LCD screen make reviewing your recorded footage effortless. With support for up to 64GB of storage, you won't run out of space in a hurry. When it comes to build quality, we appreciate the robustness of the body and the rubber exterior that gives you a good grip. We were impressed by this camera's battery life and power efficiency. With low power dissipation and slow discharge, you can shoot for up to two hours on a single charge.

If you're in the market for a budget action camera that offers accurate 4K recording, your search ends here.

Ideal for underwater recording

Capable of delivering incredible footage, there's plenty to love about this camera. With its durable waterproof case, you can dive to up to 40m without worrying about water damage. Featuring a 170-degree adjustable wide-angle lens, using this camera, you can capture large landscapes and wide-angle footage with incredible clarity. While the inbuilt WiFi allows you to use your smartphone as a remote control, it also makes sharing recordings extremely simple. As a bonus, this camera comes with two rechargeable 1350 mAh batteries and one slot dock charger so you're always ready to capture your adventures. Whether you're an avid swimmer or looking to document your underwater adventures, we highly recommend buying this action camera.

Power-packed action camera

Shaky hands can ruin a great video, but you won't need a gimbal for this camera. The hypersmooth stabilisation software predicts your movements and corrects for camera shake giving you impressively smooth video. Social media enthusiasts will love the dedicated app that connects wirelessly to the camera and lets you upload footage directly to Facebook and Instagram. This fantastic camera allows you to go completely hands-free while capturing astonishing footage through simple voice commands. This camera features Bluetooth, WiFi, USB, and HDMI connectors for efficient transfer. If you're looking for all the best features that an action camera can deliver packed into a compact device, this one's for you.