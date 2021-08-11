Wednesday, August 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Top 4 wireless earphones to buy today


FP StudioAug 11, 2021 11:36:58 IST

In-ear wireless earphones
A pair of true wireless stereo earphones, this in-ear device is ergonomic because of its comfortable design. They fit in snugly, offer water resistance, and allow you to do more than just listen to music and movies. You can answer calls, control music, and activate a voice assistant while your phone is away. What’s even better is its sound quality thanks to features like deep bass and noise cancellation. The earphones come equipped with a mic, so you can attend calls even when your hands are full. Buy this pair if you want something sweat-resistant to use while working out.

Earphones with responsive touch sensors
Pure white in colour, these earbud-style earphones have strong connectivity via Bluetooth. What’s cooler is that these earphones have a feature called Dots 38 which is designed to lower the pressure on your ear canal. These wireless earphones have a music playback time of up to 16 hours along with the power backup of the carrying case. It comes with responsive touch sensors making this device effortless to use and smarter than the rest. You should get this product for its long battery life for uninterrupted use.

Crisp sound for an amazing experience
Budget-friendly yet equipped with amazing sound quality, this pair of wireless earphones is one of a kind. It has a digital battery life indicator so you are not caught off guard when the earphone is low on charge. With a compact design, we find that the included magnetic charging case is convenient to carry around as well. Other features of this set of earphones include controls for playing and pausing the music, receiving and rejecting calls, and fast-forwarding songs on both left and right earbuds. These wireless earphones are a great buy for those who want a sleek charging case with a battery indicator.

Ideal for wireless gaming
What makes these earphones gaming-friendly is their ability to lessen the lag in audio that you experience when connected to Bluetooth. The earphones have a total battery life of up to 48 hours; a 12 hour playback time and additional 36 hours with the charging case. Most importantly, these earphones have an amazing sound quality with their deep bass and AAC Codec-supported Hi-Fi music. Moreover, these earphones come with a six-month warranty which gets activated after registering. Buy these wireless earphones for their superior sound and hands-free features.

latest videos

