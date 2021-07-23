FP Studio

This tablet is powered by the M1 chip for next-level performance. The powerful M1 chip is capable of running apps like Windows Office, Photoshop, and graphic-intensive games. The 11-inch Liquid Retina Display is perfect for watching movies and other high-contrast content to make them come alive. The operating system is intuitive, user-friendly and has over a million compatible apps. The battery promises up to 10 hours of web browsing or watching a video. Buy it for its unmatched processor performance and crystal clear display.

Performance you can depend on

This tablet with a large display and quad speakers is an entertainment powerhouse. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor for increased speeds and robust on-device performance, so you can multitask seamlessly with less lag. Lending to the media experience is surprisingly capable stereo speakers. Audio is clear, crisp and the four speakers, one at each corner, output sound regardless of the tablet's orientation. The 10.4-inch 1080p screen is vibrant and with a 7040mAH battery, the device easily runs for 10 hours or more depending on how it's being used. Buy it for its seamless app and game performance.

A treat to the eyes

This tablet, with its 10 inch HD IPS display panel, showcases a pixel-perfect viewing experience. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core processor to keep things running faster and smoother. A pre-installed app, Google Kids Space brings content curated by teachers, handpicked books and creative videos all in one place. The 5000mAH battery is capable of lasting for up to 8 hours when fully charged, more than enough time to learn, create and entertain. Buy it to help your child and yourself discover and achieve more.

Empowering you to do more

This tablet has an immersive 8 inch full HD touchscreen with 3Gb ram to enjoy movies and games on. The tablet is equipped with a 5mp front camera for selfies and an 8mp camera with LED flash in the rear to take great-looking pics. Whether you're looking to capture breathtaking scenery or fun family moments, this tablet has got you covered. It has 32GB of internal storage, however, the storage can be upgraded to 512GB with an external memory card. The tablet will not tax your wrists as it weighs just 300gms, making it a treat to carry around and travel with. Buy it to read your favorite e-books and attend online meetings.