FP Studio Coolpad Cool 3 Plus This Budget Smartphone launched in 2019 comes with a 13MP primary camera featuring the bokeh mode which has been trending lately along with a timelapse and portrait mode, a special 6 level beauty mode and even an 8MP front-facing camera. This is a great buy for a segment in which the phone has been unveiled. It has a dewdrop screen display sporting a 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, making it a decent enough visual experience as well. For a young user, it comes with a suitable 2GB RAM along with 16GB internal memory which is expandable up to 128GB. It runs on the latest Android Pie v9.0 operating system with 2.0GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor, making the performance quite good. It packs a 3000 mAH battery, which is good enough to last you a day. div data-itemtype="product">



Vivo Y12

The budget smartphone comes packed with a 13 MP, 8MP and 2MP, AI triple rear camera, considering that the entire battle in this segment has been around Cameras and Selfies. Not just this, the cameras also have an HDR mode and portrait mode, and the obvious 8MP front camera with face beauty, portrait and bokeh modes.

This makes it overall a great buy for a selfie-loving generation.

The phone features a 6.35-inch halo full view display and as Internal Storage of 64 GB, supported with a decent 3GB RAM. It functions on Android Pie v9.0 operating system with MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, thus making the performance fairly sufficient for this segment. The 5000mAH lithium-ion massive battery is worth a mention, considering the long-lasting backup and no need for frequent charging.

Note 7 Pro

Redmi’s device Note 7 Pro is packed with a heavy 48 MP camera and the feature of AI Dual Camera to make this a great camera phone. On the performance side, It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, Octa-Core and functions with Android Pie 9.0. The smartphone has a fairly good 6GB RAM and a decent 128GB Internal Storage which is expandable up to 256 GB with a slot. The device comes with a Quick Charge facility so that you don’t have to face the hassle of waiting for hours while your phone is plugged into a charger. It has a Rear Fingerprint Scanner like many smartphones in this segment and an Ambient Light as well as Proximity Sensor, thus making it a cool young device for the new generation.

Oppo A9

One of the most Rapidly growing mobile phone companies, Oppo never ceases to surprise its users. The Oppo A9 is yet another example of its great selection. With an internal storage of 128GB and 4GB RAM, you know that your memories are safe and sound in one place. With an option off to colour variants - Marble green and Fluorite Purple, you can simply not go wrong. It has a 16 MP plus2 MP rear camera with additional features like panorama, beautification feature, HDR and Ultra Night Mode that lets you take amazing shots in low light. Some other salient features of this device are - 4020 mAh batteries, Gorilla Glass 5 and Fingerprint Unlock. This phone surely deserves all the hype it gets.