Ready for the Future

With Android v10.0 as the operating system, this smartphone is great in terms of all aspects. The triple rear camera is equipped with a Sony IMX Sensor and has a wide-angle lens, telephoto lens and ultra-wide-angle lens for impeccable photographs. Not to mention, storing these photographs is easier with 256 GB worth of storage. The phone charges up to 40% in just 10 minutes and 100% in just under 40 minutes giving you a standby time of 378 whopping hours. The curved OLED Ultimate Vision Screen with 513 pixels per inch and 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate makes the display very attractive. The smartphone boasts a fast performance with its 12GB RAM and also has 5G ready technology. Get this phone if you want to be ready for the technology of the future.

Best Battery Life and Charge

This smartphone has many things to its name. A good camera - 108 MP primary camera that shoots in portrait mode as well as night mode, has an ultra-wide lens, can record videos in 8K and a professional camera software that enables it all. But what’s even more attractive about this phone is its ability to enable Triple Fast Charging that makes sure your phone gets back up in a matter of minutes. This feature allows 30W wireless charging, 30W wired fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging with which you can charge your other wireless charging equipped devices. If you’re always on the go and are looking for something durable, this smartphone is a good option.

Shoot Impeccable Photos and Videos

This phone impresses with the toughest glass to have ever been used in a smartphone. The performance is amazing with the A13 Bionic chip making the phone extremely fast to switch between apps and functions. It has an all-screen Liquid Retina LCD display that makes all your photos look great. Which brings us to the camera. This smartphone camera lets you click wide as well as ultra-wide photos that cover a 120-degree field of view. It delivers the best low light shots with the night mode automatically while its portrait mode will make you popular amongst your friends for its ability to take sharp and impressive photos. Also, the phone allows you to shoot 4k videos at 60 fps and edit them like never before. If you travel a lot, then this phone with its good battery life and the best camera is for you.

First Time In A Smartphone

This smartphone has a lot of features that have never been seen in any phone before. Its display, which is a Dynamic AMOLED Display lets you enjoy cinema-grade colours and contrast with its HDR10+ certification. The screen is redesigned to remove any disruptions to give users an impeccable viewing experience - one that you won’t feel like taking your eyes off. Moreover, the phone has a pro-grade camera with HDR10+ recording, which is also a first. Along with this, the latest smartphone has a unity game engine for an immersive gaming experience and enables quick wireless sharing as well. If you’re looking for a phone suitable for work and play then check this one out.