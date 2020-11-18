Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You


FP StudioNov 18, 2020 00:48:33 IST

All-in-one Mp4 player
Lightweight and comfortable, this Mp3/Mp4 player is great for everyday use and especially on all your travels. On listening to music with its earphones, you’ll realise that the earphones have a deep bass functionality and also have echo suppression and noise isolation features. Sleek and compact in design, the device has a 1.8 inches large screen and comes in various attractive colours. It not only plays your stored music and FM but also lets you save and browse your favourite images and read your favourite eBook. The controls are easy to use and let you toggle between, music, photos and videos seamlessly. If you’re looking for an Mp4 player that does more than play music, this is the right choice.

Bluetooth headsets for a great experience
Minimalist, yet impactful this Mp3 player is truly a game-changer. The device connects with Bluetooth V 4.1 headsets for a completely hands-free experience. Moreover, the headsets have in-built Dolby Digital sound and are equipped with a mic for calling functionality. Along with the Mp3 player, they also work on any Android, Windows and iOS device. Pairing it with Bluetooth is quite simple - press and hold the power button until a red and blue light starts blinking. Once done, clip it on and you’re all set to listen to your favourite music for a long time because of its good battery support. Get this product for its great sound and functionality.

Non-stop music for long
An Mp4 player with a 2.4-inch wide screen, this device runs for a long time without the need to charge it often. Moreover, charging it to 100 percent takes just about 1.5 hours. Perfect as a travel companion, you can store all your music within its 16GB built-in storage and up to 32GB expandable - so you can listen to your favourite songs without having to connect to the internet! Apart from playing music, FM and videos, this player comes with additional features like voice recorder, eBook reader, equalizer and alarm clock. You should buy this product if you require something that runs for a longer time with a short charge.

Music player that substitutes as storage
A digital display device that’s no-fuss, plays music seamlessly by extending support to a variety of Mp3 music formats. The player has a memory card slot that can be removed and also used as a flash drive. The device comes in many fun colours and is accompanied by quality earphones with good sound clarity and noise suppression. It also has an LED torch which can come in handy when you’re away from home. In case you’re looking for a compact device that is easy to carry around, you should go for this.

