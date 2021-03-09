FP Studio

Audiophiles will love this player

Lightweight and beautifully designed, this player is great for everyday use, especially on all your travels. Sleek and compact has a bright and attractive 2.0-inch IPS screen with ergonomic buttons for easy use. While the M3K already come with a 16GB memory card, it can support micro-SD cards up to a whopping 2TB! This way, you always have enough space for all your songs. The built-in EQ presets are great on their own, but you can also set up your custom EQ. If you love the freedom to listen to music exactly the way you want it, this is the right choice.

Take your favourite songs on the road

Minimalist, yet impactful this Mp3 player is truly a game-changer. The device connects directly to your PC for a hassle-free experience without extra cables. This makes it easy to transfer MP3, WMA, AAC-LC and Linear PCM audio files quickly via drag-and-drop. You can also sync with Windows Media Player. Get this product for its superb sound and functionality. Perhaps the best part about this is that when your battery is running low, a quick3-minute charge gives you 90 minutes of music quickly. Buy this for its easy transfer and excellent build quality.

Non-stop music for long

An Mp4 player with a 2.4-inch widescreen, this device runs for a long time without the need to charge it often. Moreover, charging it to 100 per cent takes just about 1.5 hours. Perfect as a travel companion, you can store all your music within its 16GB built-in storage and up to 32GB expandable - so you can listen to your favourite songs without having to connect to the internet! Apart from playing music, FM and videos, this player have additional features like a voice recorder, eBook reader, equaliser and alarm clock. You should buy this product if you require something that runs for a longer time with a quick charge.

A music player that substitutes as a storage device

A digital display device that’s no-fuss, it plays music seamlessly by extending support to various Mp3 music formats. The player has a memory card slot that can be removed and also used as a flash drive. The device comes in many fun colours and is accompanied by quality earphones with good sound clarity and noise suppression. It also has an LED torch which can come in handy when you’re away from home. In case you’re looking for a compact device that is easy to carry around, you should go for this.