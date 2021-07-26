Monday, July 26, 2021Back to
Top 4 laptops for students


FP StudioJul 26, 2021 16:39:04 IST

Ideal balance of portability and speed
From a premium computer manufacturer, this laptop comes loaded with fantastic features.
At a mere 1.6Kg and under 20mm in height, you’ll find it easy to fit this lightweight device into any bag. Perfect for online school sessions or homework projects, the 14-inch FHD screen is bright and large enough for hassle-free viewing. What’s more, it comes with an anti-glare pane that protects your eyes and prevents strain during extended use. With a capable processor that delivers up to 3.4GHz of speed and 4GB of RAM, it ensures that you can multitask without lagging.
For a capable and travel-friendly laptop, choose this one.

Perfect for work and play
Designed to boost your performance, this laptop helps you make light work of any task. Its zippy processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD give you speed and efficiency when you need it most. The generous 15.6-inch screen has an anti-glare technology built-in and displays detailed video and images. We love that it comes preinstalled with Windows 10 Home OS and includes a licensed version of Microsoft Office 2019. Additionally, if you enjoy computer games, you’ll love that it boasts an integrated UHD graphics card.
If you’re looking for a laptop with an ideal blend of performance and features, this one’s for you.

For reliability and enhanced connectivity
Loaded with 8GB RAM, a quick-response CPU, and a fast 256GB SSD, this laptop delivers consistent results. Ideal for online schooling, it has an integrated webcam and boasts an impressive screen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. You won’t have any trouble connecting to other devices as this WiFi-enabled laptop features three USB ports, an SD card reader, an HDMI port, and an ethernet port. Ideal for maths and accounting work, we love that this laptop comes with a full keyboard layout complete with a numeric keypad.
For a reliable laptop that’s convenient and practical, we highly recommend this one.

Versatile and flexible option
This laptop is ideal for college students who require a touch screen device that can adapt quickly. While we love that it supports stylus use, you’ll appreciate that you can use it as a tab by completely flipping the screen around. Its other features include a fingerprint scanner, WiFi 5, 256GB SSD, dual surround sound speakers, and a 7-hour battery life. What’s more, as it supports quick charging, you can charge its battery to 80% in just one hour.
If you’re looking for a multipurpose convertible laptop, your search ends here.

