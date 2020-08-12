FP Studio

Purpose Solver

Carry your content anywhere in SanDisk Cruzer Blade is a small ultra compact and easily portable USB flash drive, facilitating sharing documents, photos, songs, videos, files, etc with ease. It has an operating temperature between -0°C to 45°C and storage temperature of -10°C to 70°C. It comes in a capless design too and is a sleek model making it look impressive making this the perfect fit for people who are trendy and stylish.

Highly Compatible with devices

If you are looking out for a flash drive which can be easily compatible with a wide range of devices, this one's for you. Strontium Pollex 32GB Flash Drive is a standard type A USB, giving a high speed data transfer. It has a read rate of 25mbps and write rate of 5mbps. Its lightweight and compact form factor brings extreme convenience to the users. Clad in a high quality plastic body material with smooth finishing, you will not be able to resist the temptation of playing it within your fingers.USB Pollex is a plug and play device, simply plug it into any USB port and it will get detected by the computer as a removable drive. It is compatible with any desktop or notebook computers with a USB port.

Lightweight easy to carry

HP v152w 32GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive may be small in size but it supports a massive 32 GB storage. It comes with a Read Speed of 14 MB/s and Write Speed of 4 MB/s. It weighs only 9 grams thus is superlight and can be carried with ease maybe in your pocket or bag or wallet. It flaunts a matte blue finish look which makes it trendy and eye catcher. It also had a cover which protects it from dust. So if you are looking for a trendy lightweight flash drive this one is a must buy for you. All you have to do is plunge this in your desktop or laptop and you are all set to go to transfer all you want in a few seconds. This is perfect for people who are always on the move and don’t want to add even the slightest bit of extra weight..

Compatible with Windows as well as Mac

If you are one of those people who use both Windows as well as Mac machines, buying a flash drive is often a prayer. You have to hope that the device works on both systems. Toshiba Hayabusa 32GB USB 3.0 Pen drive is the answer to your prayers. It is compatible with Mac as well as Windows operating systems. It comes in a sleek compact fashionable design, supporting USB 3.0 standard. It's excellent for copying from pen drive to PC/Laptop, with a writing speed of max. 13.3MB/S. It transfers data quickly on either system and doesn’t lag making it perfect for people who are always in a hurry.