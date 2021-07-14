Wednesday, July 14, 2021Back to
Top 1TB external hard drive with USB 3.0


Jul 14, 2021

One digital space for everything
If you're looking for a way to make sure your growing music and movie library stays safe and is available for use anywhere with just a quick plug-in, then this external drive is for you. The drive can store a whopping 1TB of data and requires no external adapter. The hard drive is compatible with Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows 7. A built-in internal shock sensor helps safeguard your data safe against accidental drops or bumps. With a transfer rate of a blazing 5GBs and a simple USB power-up, this external hard drive is a great deal.

Compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 & Xbox
If you routinely transfer data between devices, then you know that transfer speeds matter. This external drive is outfitted with USB 3.0 to give you those blazing-fast transfer speeds. When tested we touched transfer speeds of 100Mb/s when connected to a USB 3.0 port, at those speeds transferring big file sizes is a cake-walk. The hard drive is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports so you're not going to be left out if you have an older device. Save space on your internal hard drives with this storage monster.

For data accessibility anytime, anywhere
This USB external hard drive is ready to go straight out of the box, just plug-n-play. This 1TB drive is designed to be portable with its product dimension of 18,21 x 14.91 x 5.51cms and weighing just 280gms. Need to transfer data from your home PC to a friend's device, just stick it in your pocket or backpack and you're good to go. The 1TB hard drive comes with a 3-year limited warranty for your peace of mind. Buy it to create an external digital library and store a whole lot of movies, digital photos and music.

Because your data needs protecting
This hard drive is built with three levels of shock protection that meets US military drop-test standards to fully protect data stored on the drive. The shock protection system includes an outer silicone rubber case and an internal shock-absorbing suspension damper reinforced by a hard casing. The hard drive also comes with bundled software that allows you to back up your data with a touch and a data recovery utility to trace erased files and documents. If the safety of your data is absolutely vital to you, then look no further than this external drive.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

