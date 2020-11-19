FP Studio

Best for low temperature and electricity bills

Featuring a dual inverter compressor, with this air conditioner, you get fast cooling at the press of a button. With improved power-efficiency, this air conditioner can help lower your electricity bills, saving you money over time. A feature we love is the inbuilt particle matter filter. Ideal for removing allergens like fine dust and pollen from the air, with this filter, you can breathe a little easier. While the 100% copper condensers help with better heat exchange, this machine uses environment-friendly R32 gas to give you comfortable and safe cooling.

If you're looking for an efficient air conditioner that gives you clean air in your home, we highly recommend buying this one.

For smart cooling with premium looks

Manufactured with quality materials and sporting a sleek finish, this air conditioner adds an element of style to any room. With the inbuilt, wireless AI technology, you don't need to use the device's remote. As this air conditioner supports Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, you can effortlessly control the functions through voice commands. Built to operate within a range of voltages, you can have peace of mind when it comes to electricity fluctuations as it. The two-stage filtration process removes dust and bacteria, making sure you always get clean air indoors.

If you plan to upgrade your home to a smart home, this airconditioner's a great appliance to help you get started.

For precise and dependable performance

From a brand that prides itself on quality cooling appliances, you don't have to doubt this airconditioner's reliability. With advanced technology and a convenient temperature sensor in the remote, you can experience precise cooling wherever you are in the room. While this appliance includes a dehumidifier feature to remove excess moisture from the air, the unique blue protection on the fins protects them from corrosion. Assuring you fresh air, this air conditioner has an auto-clean feature that prevents the build-up of dust, mould and humidity within the components.

For excellent performance and the security of a trusted brand, this one has our vote.

Silent cooling at its best

Loaded with impressive features, there’s plenty to love about this air conditioner. This appliance comes with a five-star energy rating and uses just 824 units a year. This machine's extremely silent operation makes it an ideal addition to your bedroom for a peaceful night's sleep. If you live in an area with frequent voltage fluctuations, you'll appreciate the inbuilt stabilizer that helps keep your air conditioner protected from damage. Other handy features include a sleep timer, antibacterial coating, an antimicrobial filter system and airflow optimization. For a capable air conditioner that's well worth the money spent, you can't go wrong buying this one.