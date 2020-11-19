Thursday, November 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Top 1.5-ton Inverter split air conditioners


FP StudioNov 19, 2020 11:20:06 IST

Best for low temperature and electricity bills

Featuring a dual inverter compressor, with this air conditioner, you get fast cooling at the press of a button. With improved power-efficiency, this air conditioner can help lower your electricity bills, saving you money over time. A feature we love is the inbuilt particle matter filter. Ideal for removing allergens like fine dust and pollen from the air, with this filter, you can breathe a little easier. While the 100% copper condensers help with better heat exchange, this machine uses environment-friendly R32 gas to give you comfortable and safe cooling.
If you're looking for an efficient air conditioner that gives you clean air in your home, we highly recommend buying this one.

For smart cooling with premium looks

Manufactured with quality materials and sporting a sleek finish, this air conditioner adds an element of style to any room. With the inbuilt, wireless AI technology, you don't need to use the device's remote. As this air conditioner supports Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, you can effortlessly control the functions through voice commands. Built to operate within a range of voltages, you can have peace of mind when it comes to electricity fluctuations as it. The two-stage filtration process removes dust and bacteria, making sure you always get clean air indoors.
If you plan to upgrade your home to a smart home, this airconditioner's a great appliance to help you get started.

For precise and dependable performance

From a brand that prides itself on quality cooling appliances, you don't have to doubt this airconditioner's reliability. With advanced technology and a convenient temperature sensor in the remote, you can experience precise cooling wherever you are in the room. While this appliance includes a dehumidifier feature to remove excess moisture from the air, the unique blue protection on the fins protects them from corrosion. Assuring you fresh air, this air conditioner has an auto-clean feature that prevents the build-up of dust, mould and humidity within the components.
For excellent performance and the security of a trusted brand, this one has our vote.

Silent cooling at its best

Loaded with impressive features, there’s plenty to love about this air conditioner. This appliance comes with a five-star energy rating and uses just 824 units a year. This machine's extremely silent operation makes it an ideal addition to your bedroom for a peaceful night's sleep. If you live in an area with frequent voltage fluctuations, you'll appreciate the inbuilt stabilizer that helps keep your air conditioner protected from damage. Other handy features include a sleep timer, antibacterial coating, an antimicrobial filter system and airflow optimization. For a capable air conditioner that's well worth the money spent, you can't go wrong buying this one.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best USB gaming keyboard for your PC

Nov 19, 2020
Best USB gaming keyboard for your PC
Top Bluetooth mice under 1000

Top Bluetooth mice under 1000

Nov 19, 2020
Rechargeable electric trimmers for men

Rechargeable electric trimmers for men

Nov 19, 2020
Battery chargers to keep you juiced

Battery chargers to keep you juiced

Nov 19, 2020
Power on the go with these dual usb car chargers

Power on the go with these dual usb car chargers

Nov 19, 2020
Play your music anywhere with these Bluetooth receivers

Play your music anywhere with these Bluetooth receivers

Nov 19, 2020

science

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020
Effective immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection, once developed, could last years, new data hints

COVID-19 Immunity

Effective immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection, once developed, could last years, new data hints

Nov 18, 2020
China moves Long March-5 rocket to launch site ahead of Chang'e 5 lunar lander launch

Moon Lander

China moves Long March-5 rocket to launch site ahead of Chang'e 5 lunar lander launch

Nov 18, 2020