FP Studio

The Real Thing

HP brings together the most powerful of its gaming desktop designs in the HP Pavilion Gaming TG01-0203in Desktop (3rd Gen Ryzen7-3700X/8GB/1TB HDD + 512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/6 GB. Packing in the 3.6 GHz 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen 7 processor, it’s built to handle the most advanced graphics and gameplay out there. What helps is the powerful 6 GB GTX1660 Graphic drive, which results in smooth and responsive visuals. The discrete graphics also mean this machine easily runs your favorite gaming titles. With customizable LED lights and up to 9 USB ports, the HP Pavilion Gaming TG01-0203in Desktop is built for the gamer who likes to play by his own rules.

Join The Battle

When it comes to wanting a power-packed gaming processor, it does not get much better than the ASUS ROG Strix GL10CS. This Windows 10 gaming desktop delivers exhilarating gaming experiences and is powered by a 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9400 processor. In order to be a hardcore gaming processor, the graphics have to be top of the line and that is showcased by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics used in this processor. The optional transparent side panel has its internals illuminated by the glow of 20 LEDs powered while the brand-new ROG Armoury Crate software has a user-friendly interface that lets you manage up to four gaming profiles. If you got the game, then ASUS Rog is your play.

All-In-One Gaming

With its huge reserves of processing power, Gandiva Gaming PC Computer (Core i7 3rd Gen CPU/ 8GB RAM /1TB HDD/Cabinet/WiFi) Windows 10 + MS Office (Trial) PUBG & Call of Duty Pre-Installed – with Joystick occupies a special place in the hearts of gamers. With a third-generation, i7 processor, with 8 GB RAM and a 1 TB in hard drive storage, this gaming desktop is braced for relentless gameplay. And just to make sure you don’t have to wait to get playing, this desktop comes pre-installed with PUBG and Call of Duty. If you still had any doubts about how good a gaming desktop this is, the one year warranty that comes with it should help you make up your mind.

Game The System

It is called the gaming tower for a reason. The Electrobot Gaming Tower PC not only stands tall like a tower but its 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor allows you to experience maximum performance for everything you do. NVIDIA GeForce RTX showcases a whole new way to experience games. Virtual reality gamers also have a chance to rejoice as this processor supports the HTC VIVE with Steam VR and the Oculus Rift VR. Other features include vibrant RGB lighting, consistent color schemes, and high build quality. This processor has been optimized for gaming at high game settings and resolutions. Time to let the gaming beast roam free.