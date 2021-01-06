FP Studio

2020 is the year of reset. All of our preconceived notions about our work and life have been thrown akimbo by an invisible virus. This is the time we need to get creative and design our lives for the new normal. Thankfully, we’ve got just the device that’ll help to transform your creative ideas into reality without causing any pain of any kind. If that’s what you’ve been looking for, your wait ends with the all-new Dell XPS 15, a trusted brand that’s out to deliver better things than ever before. Read on to know why you need the new Dell XPS 15 is the ultimate laptop for all your creative endeavours.

Immersive Display –

Let’s start with the most important aspect that creative professionals need from their device – a superb display that they can spend hours working with. Having a colour-accurate and high resolution display in the form of a HDR certified, 4K+ resolution makes the Dell XPS 15 stand out among others. The near bezel-less design also comes with a new four-side InfinityEdge display offering a 5% larger 16:10 screen and 92.2% screen to body ratio, making the new XPS 15 Dell’s smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop.

As for colour accuracy, how does 100% Adobe RGB and 94% DCI-P3 color on the XPS 15 sound? Along with a 500-nit brightness, you are assured of the best colour reproduction no matter the brightness outside. Did we mention the display also blocks harmful blue light with its Integrated Eyesafe display technology so you can keep working without straining your eyes as long as you need.

Best-in-class Performance and Superior Battery Life –

The new XPS 13 features the latest Intel 10th Gen Intel Core Processors to enable creators to focus on the task at hand without slowing them down for any task. The laptop uses the latest Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology that changes the CPU’s powerload according to specific workloads so you can work without any lags.

The laptop also features Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti for all the graphic-related work you can throw at it. With upto 32GB RAM on offer, you don’t have to worry about performance from this workhorse.

For audio-visual creative work, the XPS 15 features a quad-speaker design and Waves Nx 3D Audio. In fact, it is the first laptop featuring Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig.

The immersive audio experience is sure to enhance your creative work while working on AV files, not to mention watching your favourite show gets an aural upgrade as well. For video, the laptop also features Dolby Vision content, which provides highlights up to 40 times brighter along with blacks that are up to 10 times darker.

The XPS 15 excels at battery power, one of the major grouses creative professionals have with their laptops. The laptop offers one of the highest battery life in a 15-inch device with a battery that can last almost an entire day, depending on the specific model and number of applications used. It doesn’t get better than this when it comes to battery life from a laptop, does it?

Stay Secure And Productive –

If you’re like most creators, having your work stolen is your biggest nightmare. The new Dell XPS 15 recognizes this and offers custom security options to protect your device and the data it holds. Users can log in either via an infrared camera with Windows Hello that uses facial recognition to unlock the laptop or use the fingerprint reader integrated with the power button that allows the rightful owner to log in via touch.

Wasted time won’t get on your nerves with the XPS 15 too. You see, the laptop has a built-in lid sensor that allows you to open the laptop lid and get to work in milliseconds. The laptop also comes with USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 3 ports so you can quickly connect or transfer your data using the latest tech, thereby saving you ample time to let your creative juices flow for your next best project.

In short, if you’re a creative professional looking to out your ideas out in the bigger world, you need the new Dell XPS 15. Not only is it more than capable of handling anything you throw at it work-wise, it will also protect your precious data and last you an entire day without troubling you for battery woes. There’s not much else you can ask for from a laptop today, is there?

This is Partnered Post.