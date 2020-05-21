FP Studio

Change the way you game, with this laptop

This Windows 10 based laptop runs on an 8th gen Core i5-8300H processor and has a full-HD 1920*1080 display. Its 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512 GB SSD and long-range 802.11ac WiFi makes sure that you have a speedy machine capable of handling almost anything. Our reviewers found this laptop to deliver excellent clear graphics thanks to the Nvidia 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card and 15” anti-glare screen rendering sharp images from all angles. It also has superior sound powered by Waves MaxxAudio Pro and its dual fan cooling system keeps temperatures in check. At just 2.5kg, this laptop packs a punch with its 56Wh battery and also supports quick charging. If you are looking solely at graphics, this one is a no-brainer.

It’s the perfect travel laptop

At just 1.35kgs, and with a battery life of up to 24 hours, the VivoBook 14 is a fast and efficient travel companion. Its 8th genCore i5 processor, 14-inch FHD nano edge display is protected by a military grade aluminium chassis. We love that the fingerprint sensor that's built into the trackpad allows us to keep our data secure while allowing us to log in with minimum effort. The large speakers give you the very best audio experience by using ASUS SonicMaster technology. While the VivoBook 14 comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home (lifetime validity), its compact design and speedy features make sure that you can be productive all day long. Get it for a travel friendly yet high performance buy.

Processing speed that will leave you dazed

Built with a true gamer in mind, this speedy laptop comes with a 9th Generation Core Intel I5-9300H processor featuring 2.4 Ghz base speed, 4.1 Ghz max speed, 4 Cores ,8Mb Smart Cache, 8Gb of RAM and a blazingly fast 1TB SSD. The near-edgeless 15-inch FHD display with up to 60 Hz refresh rate, 250 nits of brightness, and an IPS anti-glare screen had us visually completely immersed in our game. We really like the intensive cooling features which include individual CPU and GPU cooling for cooler system temperatures, four thermal vents for improved airflow, and dedicated heat syncs to keep the keyboard cool. This one takes the cake on sheer performance.

It looks great and works even better

This laptop helps you speed through your most challenging tasks with its 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor that has a 1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 3.9 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, and a 6 MB cache. At just 1.59kg, it’s sleek design and quick processor makes this laptop very portable and a good option for people who need to work on the move. Featuring a 1Tb HDD and 8Gb RAM, this 14-inch laptop has a 7-hour battery life. What's better is Windows 10 Home (lifetime validity)and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 are pre-installed.